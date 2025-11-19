How to unlock Cruella in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unlocking Cruella De Vil is a pretty straightforward process in Disney Dreamlight Valley's Wishblossom Ranch DLC, but she definitely knows how to put you to work before you can persuade her to move in. Before you can start the process, you need to have Maximus unlocked, alongside access to Glamour Gulch in Wishblossom Valley.

You'll also need to have completed The Decay of Fashion and The De Vil Crash quest beforehand, which automatically unlocks The Skunk Rebellion quest when completed. Here's what you need to do after that to unlock Cruella as a villager so she can start causing chaos in your entire valley rather than one area.

How to complete The Skunk Rebellion quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you've unlocked The Skunk Rebellion and spoken to Cruella, she will give you the key to her car. Go and search the trunk, and collect the Seed Samples bag. Give this to Cruella, and she will send you to speak to Snow White about the skunks in the Gulch.

When you speak to Snow White, she'll explain that Cruella and the skunks are always clashing because of the barking greyhound statues in Cruella's fortress, and so they want to rebel against her.

Snow White will suggest building a house for the skunks to essentially "prove your worth" to them, and especially to the head skunk, Professor Mouffette. Gather the following materials to build the house with, all of which can be found in the Gulch:

10 x Beady Soil

5 x Black Silk Flower

5 x Red Silk Flower

2 x Jasper

Create the Elegant Skunk House at a crafting bench, and place it anywhere in Glamour Gulch. I popped mine next to the cave where the skunks gather near the eastern border of the biome. Then, head into the cave and speak with Professor Mouffette and Snow White will accompany you. Mouffette will explain that the skunks want to storm Cruella's fortress, and they need your help to do so.

After this conversation, follow Snow White to the entrance of Cruella's fortress. Snow White will then give you the lever to lower the drawbridge to the fortress. Pop this in the wall to the right of the bridge, and head across.

Once you're in the fortress you'll need to avoid the yellow circles around the rotating mannequins in each corner, and "deactivate" the barking greyhound statues. There's one to the left, one to the right, and one directly in front of where you enter. Deactivate the last one, and a cutscene will play showing the skunks storming in and teaming up with you before Cruella arrives.

After an expected overreaction from Cruella, she will explain that the crystal key isn't on her person and she won't give it to you until you build her a house. So, place the plans anywhere in Glamour Gulch, and interact with the sign to pay 15,000 Star Coins to finish constructing her mansion. After this, the "Welcome Cruella" cutscene will play. You'll need to speak with her one more time to finish The Skunk Rebellion quest and get the Crystal Key from her.