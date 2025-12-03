As if Disney Dreamlight Valley could get any more magical, the Wishblossom Ranch expansion adding horses has improved the entire experience more than I thought it would

As much as I love Disney Dreamlight Valley, getting around by foot can be tedious. You don't really think about it when you've only got the valley to explore, as each of the biomes feel so close you don't need to make a massive journey to get where you need to go. However, the sheer size of the game now it has received three expansions, alongside all the unlockable biomes in the Dream Castle, means there's a lot more ground to cover. And frankly, running around on foot doesn't cut it. Of course, you can glide, but I don't keep on top of my stamina enough to constantly do that.

Fortunately, the newest expansion, Wishblossom Ranch, has unleashed what I can only describe as the best method of transport for a game like this: horses. That's right, if you're someone who grew up wanting to be a princess and asking for a pony every Christmas, then Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally answered your wishes.

Within the Wishblossom Ranch DLC you'll be able to befriend numerous horses too, rather than just being lumped with one. You'll have wild horses to customise and befriend, but most notably, three iconic Disney horses have been added: Maximus from Tangled, Khan from Mulan, and Pegasus from Hercules. All of which play an integral role in the expansion's story, rather than just being bolt-on companions.

In fact, adding mounts has drastically changed the Dreamlight Valley experience for the better, making your life as a valleygoer a lot more efficient. Not only does it make travel faster—your horse trots quicker than any villager walks and you can gallop to cover a huge distance in a fraction of the time it would take you normally—you can also appoint each horse with a set of skills too. Much like villagers, you need to level them up first, but with how much time you're bound to spend with your horses after the excitement of them being added in the first place, you'll probably level up in no time.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

These skills aren't the full set you're used to though. They include things like mining, digging holes, and watering crops. It all sounds very basic, but the great thing about getting your horse to do these things for you is that your stamina will never deplete. Sure, the animation of a horse breaking a rock is probably a few frames longer than if you did it with your pickaxe, but it's generally going to be a lot shorter than having to consume several meals back to back, or visit your house to restore your stamina bar. Honestly, the lack of back and forth when I want to mine or farm has made the entire experience more enjoyable than I ever thought it would.

Another massive feature which makes your life easier is the fact you can talk to other villagers without dismounting. It sounds simple, but when you're running around completing the game's hundreds of fetch quests and have to speak to what feels like every single character, it helps to get this job done a lot faster.

What makes horses so special is that they aren't limited to just being in the ranch. You can take them anywhere across the valley, including both other expansions, A Rift in Time and The Storybook Vale, and any of the regions you've unlocked via the castle. You don't just make the most of them while you're making your way around Wishblossom Ranch, they are companions you can take with you wherever you go now.

I hope this means we'll see more horses in the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley rather than the standard animal companions we're used to seeing in the Star Path. If there's one thing Disney doesn't have in short supply, it's horses. I'd also be surprised if they didn't eventually trot into the base game too, which would be great for anyone who's not quite ready to commit to the DLC but wants a new four-legged companion.