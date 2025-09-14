Inevitably, someone has made a cooperative take on A Game About Digging a Hole, where you play as burly shirtless men whose hands swell up when they flip each other off

As someone who grew up when true cooperative games were vanishingly rare, the sheer number of games that allow you to play with pals at your side these days is astonishing. Every other game seems to support larking around for up to four people. And in the increasingly unlikely event that a game doesn't have co-op to begin with, chances are someone will make a version of it that does.
Such is the case with Keep Digging, which lifts the premise of DoubleBee's surprise hit A Game About Digging A Hole, er, wholesale, opens up its shovelling shenanigans for up to eight players, then rests its hard hat over its eyes for a wee nap while the cash rolls in.
Like DoubleBee's burrowing sim, Keep Digging sees players break ground using basic tools like spades and pickaxes, which they use to unearth valuable ores and treasures. These can be sold to purchase more advanced equipment like dynamite, wire rope, and batteries. I presume the latter are used to power some other excavation device, but the Steam page just reads "batteries" so it isn't clear. Anyway, your descent also takes you through various biomes, such as an abandoned mine filled with dinosaur fossils, a ruined temple, and some kind of subterranean cathedral.
Aside from the co-op functionality, Keep Digging has a few other ideas of its own. While the game sees you play as burly white blokes by default, you can adjust their body shape, customise their appearance with various apparel (including shirts!). The Steam page also shows a clip of a chimpanzee getting in on the action, although it isn't clear if this is an alternative character model or an AI NPC.
Yes, Keep Digging supports NPC companions for when human players aren't around, Moreover, those AI miners will "continue mining autonomously when players are offline", just in case you can't be bothered to play the game yourself. Oh, and it has an emote for flipping other players off. This causes your character's hand to swell up to twice its normal size, which A) seems like something a doctor should know about and B) is a feature every other game should have.
Like many of these co-op experiences (and arguably A Game About Digging A Hole too), Keep Digging does not appear to have much nutritional value. Then again, it's also dirt cheap, selling at $5 (£4.29) RRP and currently running a 10% launch discount. So if you want to dig a massive hole with your mates, but don't want to ruin the lawn, Keep Digging is the game for you. At least until another cooperative digging sim tunnels into Steam, which at the current rate of iteration will probably be next week.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.