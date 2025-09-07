If you've ever wanted to defuse a bomb with your friends, your chance is here with upcoming Werewolf-style co-op puzzler Cut That Wire

Among Us meets Werewolf in the latest game from indie dev WakaStudio: Cut That Wire, a four player co-op puzzle game where you and your fellow players have to figure out how to defuse bombs while an imposter attempts to sabotage you. If you fail, you risk cutting the wrong wire and blowing yourself up.

Cut That Wire fits right into the booming "friend slop" genre alongside REPO, Peak, Content Warning, and the like⁠—creative, but relatively low-intensity and progression-averse games that can be an excuse to just hang out with your friends.

Players are either "victims" or the imposter, all trapped in a room together and strapped to ticking time bombs. One victim is the engineer, who is able to see a single safe wire on each bomb. Naturally, you don't know who's who. So, that "engineer" could actually be the imposter trying to get you to cut the wrong wire.

Spotting the imposter and correctly diffusing each player's bomb involves playing mini games, where you have to either outsmart your friends or bluff your way to victory. The imposter can try to lead the other players astray to get them to cut the wrong wire on their bombs, or they can just drag things out long enough to run down the bombs' timers. Each bomb has four wires, one of which is deadly, so each snip could be your last.

There's no announcement yet on when Cut That Wire will be available, but you can wishlist it now on Steam. It's one of a few co-op games WakaStudio has in the works, including online party platformer RunOut and co-op survival game Chicky Horn (which isn't on Steam yet at the time of writing).