Cat café sim Calico is out right now, thank goodness

Everyone's a bit sick of hearing about how terrible 2020 has been, so let's list some good things that have happened: cat café sim Calico is out.

That's all I've got. We first heard about Calico back in early 2019, and were immediately impressed that you can ride cats in it. But this is no mere cat-racer, it's a "day-in-the-life community sim game" about building and nurturing a rundown cat café. This entails filling it with very nice cats, but you'll also need to stock it with food and furniture, I guess.

Calico is played from a third-person perspective, and you can design your own playable cat café hero. You'll need to roam around town befriending and recruiting cats, but there's also cooking to be done, and potions to be decocted. The Steam page notes that you can turn "a single animal giant-sized". In real life, I'm fairly sure cats would torture humans to death if they were giant, but that doesn't appear to be the case in Calico, thankfully.

Lauren played an early build of Calico late last year, writing that it's "inspired by the mechanics of Animal Crossing and the aesthetic of Sailor Moon". Sounds good. it's available now on Steam, Epic, and itch.io, and there's a launch trailer below: