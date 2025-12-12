I think The Game Awards just broke the record for most people presenting a single award, with the entire cast of the Street Fighter movie announcing 'Best Ongoing Game'

News
By published

Good thing Geoff opted for the big stage.

The cast of Street Fighter
(Image credit: The Game Awards)

You know how awards work. One person comes out, makes a little speech, and then opens an envelope. Sometimes there's a duo so they can have a comedic little back and forth before presenting the award.

Very rarely, I'd say, does the entire cast of a movie come on stage all at once to open a single envelope—but that's what happened at The Game Awards tonight when the stars of the upcoming Street Fighter movie appeared to announce the award for "Best Ongoing Game."

It was pretty much all of them: Noah Centineo (Ken), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Callina Liang (Chun Li), Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoaʻi (Akuma), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Cody Rhodes (Guile), Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki), Vidyut Jammwal (Dhalsim), Orville Peck (Vega), Olivier Richters (Zangief), Rayna Vallandingham (Juli), Mel Jarnson (Cammy), and yup, Jason Momoa (Blanka).

Street Fighter | Game Awards Sneak Peek (2026 Movie) - YouTube Street Fighter | Game Awards Sneak Peek (2026 Movie) - YouTube
Watch On

If you missed the show, you can see a clip below of the movie's cast announcing the award.

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.