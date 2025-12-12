I think The Game Awards just broke the record for most people presenting a single award, with the entire cast of the Street Fighter movie announcing 'Best Ongoing Game'
Good thing Geoff opted for the big stage.
You know how awards work. One person comes out, makes a little speech, and then opens an envelope. Sometimes there's a duo so they can have a comedic little back and forth before presenting the award.
Very rarely, I'd say, does the entire cast of a movie come on stage all at once to open a single envelope—but that's what happened at The Game Awards tonight when the stars of the upcoming Street Fighter movie appeared to announce the award for "Best Ongoing Game."
It was pretty much all of them: Noah Centineo (Ken), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Callina Liang (Chun Li), Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoaʻi (Akuma), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Cody Rhodes (Guile), Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki), Vidyut Jammwal (Dhalsim), Orville Peck (Vega), Olivier Richters (Zangief), Rayna Vallandingham (Juli), Mel Jarnson (Cammy), and yup, Jason Momoa (Blanka).
Wow. Plus, some of those dudes are so big they should really count as two people.
Is it a little weird to have that many people present one award? Sure. The award went to No Man's Sky, by the way, which doesn't feel weird at all. It simply is the best ongoing game.
Oh, yeah, while the cast was there, they also showed off a sneak peak of the Street Fighter movie. Here it is:
If you missed the show, you can see a clip below of the movie's cast announcing the award.
The cast of the upcoming Street Fighter movie present the Best Ongoing Game award. Congrats on the win @NoMansSky! #TheGameAwards @noahcent @CodyRhodes @andrewschulz @Street_Fighter pic.twitter.com/2L9vecFXJFDecember 12, 2025
