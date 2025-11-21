'We cloned Gmail, except you're logged in as Epstein and can see his emails' is the most impressively cursed tech project of the year

Way better than combing through a bunch of PDFs.

Jmail&#039;s email inbox recreation of Jeffrey Epstein&#039;s email
(Image credit: Riley Walz, Luke Igel)

I still regularly think about the 2018 text adventure game You Are Jeff Bezos, which confronts you with how colossal an amount of money Bezos's $156 billion net worth really was, and how much good it could do if it wasn't hoarded by an individual. (Bezos is now worth more than $200 billion). It's a great example of the sort of clever data-based trinket that grabs the internet's attention every so often, like Asteroid Launcher, Subway Builder, or today's Jmail, which lets you browse more than 2,000 of Jeffrey Epstein's emails in a fake Gmail inbox.

Fun, right?

  • 228 stars: Mark L. Epstein: Ask [Steve Bannon] if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?
  • 88 stars: Quora Digest: Is Denmark going bankrupt?
  • 48 stars: Re: Fw: Netflix/Jeffrey Epstein: Jeffrey....how much do you know about this?
  • 25 stars: Gmax: Re: i want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump.. virignia spent hours at my house with him,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there
Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

