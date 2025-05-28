The 'most powerful creature in the game' is about to be unleashed into Lethal Company as part of its first update in months
This can only go well.
Whispers of Lethal Company's first update in months have been circulating for a while now, but it seems like we are getting a lot closer to a release date after the dev shared some new information about its content.
Developer Zeekerss has been hinting towards what to expect on social media, saying in April that he was sitting on a new update but wanted to spend more time on it to "add a new creature or two." Now, the creature in question has been confirmed, with a few behavioural details too.
The new creature is technically maybe the most powerful creature in the game, and the power easily goes to its head. Sometimes it does things that make absolutely no sense, just because it canMay 26, 2025
Zeekerss said: "the new creature is technically maybe the most powerful creature in the game, and the power easily goes to its head. Sometimes it does things that make absolutely no sense, just because it can."
With no pictures of or art for the creature, it's hard to anticipate what exactly this brief description means. Or, prepare for how to avoid it at least, because it sounds like it will be a real pain when it is unleashed into the game. Lethal Company is already home to a bunch of monsters I try to avoid at all costs, and this is definitely going to be top of the list.
The more detailed description of this creature does feel like we are slowly crawling toward a release date for the update, too. Once again, no information on when exactly that will be was shared. Going back to what Zeekerss said in April, we might even get some details on a second creature before any sort of release window.
This will be the first update Lethal Company has received since December 2024, so it's no surprise a little more time and care is being taken to make something more worthwhile. Before all this creature information, the upcoming update exclusively targeted interiors, so it's nice to see a little more life being added to keep us on our toes.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.