The 'most powerful creature in the game' is about to be unleashed into Lethal Company as part of its first update in months

Whispers of Lethal Company's first update in months have been circulating for a while now, but it seems like we are getting a lot closer to a release date after the dev shared some new information about its content.

Developer Zeekerss has been hinting towards what to expect on social media, saying in April that he was sitting on a new update but wanted to spend more time on it to "add a new creature or two." Now, the creature in question has been confirmed, with a few behavioural details too.

The new creature is technically maybe the most powerful creature in the game, and the power easily goes to its head. Sometimes it does things that make absolutely no sense, just because it canMay 26, 2025

Zeekerss said: "the new creature is technically maybe the most powerful creature in the game, and the power easily goes to its head. Sometimes it does things that make absolutely no sense, just because it can."

With no pictures of or art for the creature, it's hard to anticipate what exactly this brief description means. Or, prepare for how to avoid it at least, because it sounds like it will be a real pain when it is unleashed into the game. Lethal Company is already home to a bunch of monsters I try to avoid at all costs, and this is definitely going to be top of the list.

The more detailed description of this creature does feel like we are slowly crawling toward a release date for the update, too. Once again, no information on when exactly that will be was shared. Going back to what Zeekerss said in April, we might even get some details on a second creature before any sort of release window.

This will be the first update Lethal Company has received since December 2024, so it's no surprise a little more time and care is being taken to make something more worthwhile. Before all this creature information, the upcoming update exclusively targeted interiors, so it's nice to see a little more life being added to keep us on our toes.