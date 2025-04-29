Lethal Company dev is currently sitting on an update, but might 'give it a couple of weeks and add a creature or two' instead

Lethal Company developer Zeekerss took to X yesterday to share news on the game's upcoming update. In the post, they stated that they were "at a moment where I'm deciding to release a low-key interiors update for Lethal right now, or give it another couple of weeks and add a creature or two, and I think I'll do the latter."

It's been a while since Lethal Company received a significant update, but it's nice to see Zeekerss excited to share something new after being inspired by the success of fellow co-op horror game REPO. We don't know if this smaller update will be the v70 release Zeekerss claimed to be working on earlier in April, or whether another larger drop is planned for a later date. But even something smaller will no doubt be appreciated given how long it's been since the last patch.

In fact, Lethal Company last received an update in December to celebrate the holidays, adding snowmen and presents. Before that, v67 rolled out in October for Halloween. Given that, waiting a few extra weeks for new creatures seems more worthwhile than a more "low-key" release rolling out now for the sake of it.

Zeekerss hasn't shared details on what this interiors update would entail, but I imagine it covers new room layouts or potentially loot which is exciting, especially with the promise of a new beastie lurking in the corners. The replies to the post on X also show a lot of players excited to see what's cooking in development given how infrequent updates have been recently.

Unfortunately, there isn't a firm date yet—although outside a possible new monster or two it sounds like most of the update is already in place. I think it's safe to assume this update won't be available until we're well into May, but you never know what tricks Lethal Company has up its sleeve.