Mud-and-blood medieval horror game Blight: Survival gets even muddier in the Marshlands biome
Bring out your dead.
We've been following the development of co-op action-horror game Blight: Survival for a good long while now, going back to a gameplay reveal trailer in 2022 that showed filthy knights fighting filthier zombies. A recent sign of life in what might have looked like a fungus-encrusted peasant corpse, the Blight: Survival team recently shared a look at the development of the Marshlands biome in a post with an evocative name: Mud, rot and the weight of a dying world.
"The Marshlands were quiet," its in-universe description begins, "but never peaceful. The locals survived on whatever the waters offered, but most of it was taken by those in power. Peat-digging, once a vital way to earn a living, became a brutal curse. As bodies stacked up and old customs faded, strange growths began to spread across the land, marking the beginning of a transformation that left the land and its people unrecognizable."
Blight: Survival is set in an alternate 14th century where a zombie plague has broken out, leading to widespread banditry and a serious uptick in the number of thatched-roof cottages mysteriously catching fire. It's as bleak as all get-out and the Marshlands exemplify that, with corpses in gibbets hanging from a tree, flocks of crows pecking at the dead, and a spooky ruin across the water.
The vibe I get from Blight: Survival is a cross between Hunt: Showdown and Vermintide. It'll apparently be a purely PvE game you can also play solo and offline, with stealth and archery looking like valid options as well as swordplay. I look forward to putting arrows between the eyes of zombies in a kind of low-tech Resident Evil, if Blight: Survival allows for it.
Blight: Survival doesn't currently have a release date, though we do know it plans to launch with a traditional monetization structure and DLC, and will support up to four players in co-op.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
