Mud-and-blood medieval horror game Blight: Survival gets even muddier in the Marshlands biome

We've been following the development of co-op action-horror game Blight: Survival for a good long while now, going back to a gameplay reveal trailer in 2022 that showed filthy knights fighting filthier zombies. A recent sign of life in what might have looked like a fungus-encrusted peasant corpse, the Blight: Survival team recently shared a look at the development of the Marshlands biome in a post with an evocative name: Mud, rot and the weight of a dying world.

"The Marshlands were quiet," its in-universe description begins, "but never peaceful. The locals survived on whatever the waters offered, but most of it was taken by those in power. Peat-digging, once a vital way to earn a living, became a brutal curse. As bodies stacked up and old customs faded, strange growths began to spread across the land, marking the beginning of a transformation that left the land and its people unrecognizable."

Blight: Survival is set in an alternate 14th century where a zombie plague has broken out, leading to widespread banditry and a serious uptick in the number of thatched-roof cottages mysteriously catching fire. It's as bleak as all get-out and the Marshlands exemplify that, with corpses in gibbets hanging from a tree, flocks of crows pecking at the dead, and a spooky ruin across the water.

The vibe I get from Blight: Survival is a cross between Hunt: Showdown and Vermintide. It'll apparently be a purely PvE game you can also play solo and offline, with stealth and archery looking like valid options as well as swordplay. I look forward to putting arrows between the eyes of zombies in a kind of low-tech Resident Evil, if Blight: Survival allows for it.

Blight: Survival doesn't currently have a release date, though we do know it plans to launch with a traditional monetization structure and DLC, and will support up to four players in co-op.