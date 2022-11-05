Watch filthy knights fight filthier zombies in the trailer for co-op game Blight: Survival

Audio player loading…

Blight: Survival looks delightful if you like zombies, knights, and historically-inspired slash accurate armor and weapons. Recently revealed in a gameplay trailer, Blight is a "4-player co-op action-horror roguelite" where you venture into a no-man's land between warring states where a terrible thing has arisen which turns people and corpses into monsters. Blight: Survival isn't out yet, and there's no release date.

The trailer is a pretty pleasing watch, as it follows an armored soldier through ruined towns and the muddy landscapes of swamp and forest between. Blight is set in an alternate 14th century, and the look here is believably spot-on. The game will be a looter, explorer, and cooperative roguelite for up to four players, with some things you find on one run carrying over to the next.

It's developed by and self-published by indie outfit Haenir Studio, which is made up of two people: Ulrik and Mads. I find this to be incredible but that's the age we live in, as tools and experience in development rapidly scale what a smaller team can accomplish.

As evinced by the longbow, dagger, and sword in the trailer, Blight intends to have a selection of both weapons and armor that can be customized to suit one's playstyle. The description also says that Blight will take place on a "huge map filled with secrets and plenty of coin to be found."

I like that it has an element of realism to its combat, with a heavily armored combatant being very dangerous to unarmored ones. I especially like that it gets one thing about that era of plated armor correct: The entire body of an armored man is a weapon, and our protagonist proves that with heavy tackles and armored strikes.

You can find Blight: Survival on its official website (opens in new tab) and on Steam. (opens in new tab)