All GTA Online Smoke on the Water product locations and rewards

Smoke on the Water is a small business that you can buy for your money laundering operation in Grand Theft Auto Online, but unlike the other Money Fronts businesses, this one adds a new set of daily collectibles to the map.

You can collect 10 Smoke on the Water products scattered around Los Santos and Blaine County every day in GTA Online for cash and RP. There are 30 total spawn locations, but only 10 of them will show up on any given day. If you manage to collect all 10 Smoke on the Water products in a single day, you'll earn a huge bonus reward and a cool shirt for your trouble. So here's where to find each and every one of them.

All 30 Smoke on the Water product locations in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

These are all 30 possible Smoke on the Water product location spawns in GTA Online. Remember that only 10 of these will appear each day. There's no way to tell which 10 will spawn, but you can use a helicopter to check most of these spots in just a few minutes.

When you get close to a Smoke on the Water product, you'll hear a faint audio cue that sounds a little bit like the GTA San Andreas theme. It'll get louder as you get closer. The products themselves are hard to spot since they're just little bags of weed, so keep a close eye on benches, windows, and other places where you could hide small objects.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are multiple different Smoke on the Water strains you can find, but there aren't any differences between them. The names are just for fun, and they're not even consistent since the spawns are random. You don't have to worry about completing your collection for a career progress challenge or anything like that.

Smoke on the Water rewards

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Each Smoke on the Water product will reward you with $7,500 and 500 RP. If you collect all 10, you'll get a $25,000 bonus. With the bonus included, the whole set will net you $100,000 and 5,000 RP.

The first time you collect all 10 daily Smoke on the Water products in GTA Online, you'll unlock the Smoke on the Water Tee in your wardrobe. That's the only special bonus for these collectibles, so you don't have to worry about finding them again unless you really need the cash or RP. A daily payout of $100,000 is nothing to scoff at, though, so it's a good idea to fly around the map for a few minutes to gather the goods and earn some quick cash.

You can track your Smoke on the Water progress in the Daily Collectibles tab of the interaction menu just like shipwrecks and caches. Smoke on the Water products are easily some of the most valuable daily collectibles you can find in GTA Online, so you should definitely add them to your daily rotation before you start grinding heists and other jobs.