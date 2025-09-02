GTA Online 2025 roadmap: Leaks, DLC, and upcoming events

GTA 6 may be drawing closer and closer, but GTA Online is still going strong with new missions, cars and activities hitting the streets of Los Santos on a regular basis. 2025 has been a great year for GTA Online, but there are even more events, modes, and leaked DLC updates to look forward to in the coming months.

The Money Fronts DLC gave us a lot of cool new toys to play with, but Rockstar also left some fun tidbits in the game's files that point to even bigger additions for GTA Online's winter 2025 update.

Mansions are the big selling point of the next GTA Online update. Slated for winter 2025, this GTA Online DLC will expand the housing scene with huge new properties that are worth more than just bragging rights.

New houses may not seem like the most exciting thing, but the upcoming mansions are going to be much more valuable than the high-end apartments in the game today—and I'm not just talking about the price tag. Since GTA Online winter updates always fall in the first half of December, you can expect to close the deal on your new mansion sometime before Christmas.

Mansion locations and features

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Data in the GTA Online files suggests that mansion owners can host parties and install custom arcade cabinets, among other things. Think of them like an expanded version of the Diamond Casino penthouse. Things are still subject to change, but considering Rockstar literally left files named "MANSION_TEASER" for dataminers to find, it feels like they wanted us to know at least a little bit of this info.

They'll be brand-new buildings too, so we won't just be moving into existing properties that we've been driving by for years. Leaks place the mansions on the expensive northern side of Los Santos, far away enough to avoid the hustle and bustle of the city streets but still close enough to have a nice view of the skyline.

Here's the two locations for the upcoming property with construction props that are going to be a teaser in the future, it seems these will be entirely new buildings https://t.co/SByxYjS2oM pic.twitter.com/nAbImr0J7bJune 17, 2025

It also seems like these mansions will be purchased from a new vendor instead of the usual Dynasty 8 real estate. Datamined files mention "Prix Luxury Real Estate," so the mansions could mark the beginning of a new series of luxury properties for players to blow their cash on.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There may be a small teaser update before the mansions actually come to the game, since the files also mention an "exclusive discount" and that Prix Luxury Real Estate "will be in contact again when properties become available."

GTA Online 2025 holiday events

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Before we get mansions, there are the usual holiday events to look forward to. Halloween and Christmas are the big two to watch, and Rockstar has a history of adding a bunch of free stuff for these two holidays.

GTA Online Halloween 2025

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's 2025 Halloween event will bring back all of the spooky festivities from previous years, with bonus RP and GTA$ rewards on certain Halloween-themed playlists and a few new clothing items to earn. Ghosts will also haunt the streets of Los Santos once more, and paranormal investigators can make some extra cash for snapping pictures of the wandering spirits.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Plus, Rockstar has added some new things to the game lately that hint at an even bigger Halloween celebration. Zombies have invaded Cayo Perico in the latest Survival playlist, for example, and there's no way Rockstar doesn't repurpose the undead hordes for other Halloween content.

At the very least, there'll probably be bonus rewards for Cayo Perico Zombie Survival when the time comes.

GTA Online Christmas 2025

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Christmas is coming back in GTA Online this December, but the snowy season doesn't seem as exciting as the spooky season this year.

You can still expect to see all the usual festivities in GTA Online's Christmas event, including holiday-themed outfits, free winter weaponry like snowballs and firework launchers, and festive weapon skins.

Previous holiday events like the Weasel Plaza Shootout will return as well so you can unlock their rewards if you missed out last year. On top of that, snowmen will be scattered across the map and The Yeti will rise from hibernation once more. Keep your head on a swivel too, because The Gooch will also return to terrorize the streets of Los Santos yet again.

Other than that, there's not a whole lot of info about GTA Online's Christmas update this year. Last year's holiday event added some highly-anticipated vehicles like police cars, so hopefully Rockstar continues that trend this year. Even if Rockstar deems the GTA Online community to be naughty instead of nice, there will still be snowfall in San Andreas at the very least.

GTA Online age verification

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Age verification has been creeping up in a bunch of online games lately, and GTA Online is next on the list according to datamined info.

References to age verification in GTA Online have been found in the game's files, so it's only a matter of time before you'll have to give Rockstar some of your personal info to keep playing the game. It might seem a bit strange considering GTA Online is rated M, but just think about how many kids you hear screaming in freemode lobbies.

A preview of age assurance in-game. This is not active yet.#GTAOnline https://t.co/yw5yq1KWwB pic.twitter.com/AtcgVYvwScAugust 5, 2025

It appears that there will be multiple levels to age verification. Some age groups won't be able to access GTA Online at all, while others can play with restricted text chat or disabled phone messages. This update is coming sooner rather than later, but it'll come out on a region-by-region basis depending on local laws.