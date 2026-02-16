When Overwatch said it was returning to the story, I did not expect its most genius decision: Reworking maps for the fun of it
Fresh spins on old favourites.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Overwatch's story is a bit all over the place; there's no denying it. Nearly a decade on from the launch of the first game, we're still more or less where we began—Winston's recalling old agents—only, finally, there's an actual villain: Vendetta's Talon. Sure, we've had Talon, Null Sector and whatnot causing trouble in the lore before, but now it's actually moving towards something. It's all part of Overwatch's new focus on narrative that will guide the years to come, beginning with Season 1: Conquest, kicking off the Reign of Talon arc.
Of course, when this was all announced back at the Overwatch Spotlight, I expected this story to be told through more-themed events, comics, and shorts tied in with new hero and map releases to push the narrative forward. That's all the case, but what I did not expect was for Team 4 to return to old maps and touch them up just for the sake of it.
In Season 1, Watchpoint Gibraltar and Rialto have been updated based on the events in the story. Talon rules Rialto, so there are statues of Vendetta, banners, and cameras everywhere, but the biggest changes are to Gibraltar. After being attacked by Talon, the base is in ruins, opening up new sightlines and flanking routes. Deemzies from The Omnic Post has done a tour of the changes:
While some have called for reworks of Watchpoint Gibraltar in the past (it's an OG Overwatch map, after all), I wouldn't say it necessarily needed significant changes. In fact, what's so great about these changes is that it's almost unnecessary—it feels like it was revamped just because the developers could.
We've had maps react to story events in the past, such as adding Juno's pod to the attacker spawn on Dorado, but nothing on the scale of the changes to Gibraltar. It's a cool, clever way to put a spin on old arenas to freshen them up every so often while also serving the narrative. It's dynamic, in much the same way (I hate to say it) as Fortnite continually refreshes its map.
For a long time, I've wished Team 4 stuck to its original plan for one hero, one map alternating every season. While it was being adhered to, it worked. But I never realised how much even slight tweaks to old maps can really be when it's following and developing an overarching plot.
We're still getting new maps (which will presumably also play into the story), but I'd love to see this trend continue throughout the year, with old maps getting new decorations or even small layout changes when the story calls for it, even if the map works fine as is. Perhaps we'll see Watchpoint Gibraltar be repaired later in the year, leading to more tweaks to the historic map. Plus, I imagine it's much easier to tweak existing maps than create new ones, so it's the best of both worlds, really.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.