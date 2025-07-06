Warren Spector was so desperate to make Deus Ex that it almost became a Command & Conquer RPG: 'I was going to find a way to make it one way or another, even if it meant making another damn sci-fi game!'

Deus Ex recently celebrated its 25th birthday. But in a parallel universe, PC gamers with eight arms and two heads are commemorating the 25th anniversary of a first-person Command & Conquer game to blow C&C Renegade out of the water. That's because Warren Spector's platonic ideal of the immersive sim very nearly became part of Westwood's beloved strategy universe, so desperate was the legendary designer to realise his vision.
This all happened before Deus Ex had a name so frequently mispronounced as "Juice Sex" back when it was little more than a wad of paper with the codename "Troubleshooter". Spector wanted to make an open-ended near-future simulation starring a supercop protagonist known as Jake Shooter, which strayed away from the aliens and fantasy heroes that were so prevalent in the medium.
"I was sick to death of space marines and alien invasions and mages with fireballs and pointy hats. I had made enough of those and wanted to do something different," Spector told PC Gamer.
Spector conceived Troubleshooter in 1994 while still working at Origin Systems. He struggled to sell the concept internally, but he succeeded at convincing Westwood to pony up for basically the same game with C&C wrapping:
"I was about to sign a contract with Westwood to make a Command & Conquer RPG", Spector explains. "My plan was just to take the genre-mashup, player choice elements from Troubleshooter and set it in the C&C universe. From a gameplay perspective, I was at a point where I was going to find a way to make it one way or another, even if it meant making another damn sci-fi game!"
In the end, fate intervened in the form of Doom co-creator John Romero, who essentially wrote a blank cheque for Spector to join Ion Storm to realise his vision with no strings attached. So Spector joined Ion Storm, forming his own studio under the name in Austin. Troubleshooter became Deus Ex, Jake Shooter became JC Denton, and the rest is history.
Although I wouldn't change Deus Ex for the world, part of me is curious about what the games industry would look like had Spector signed that contract. Is there a reality where immersive sims flourish after Command & Conquer: Troubleshooter becomes the biggest-selling game of the decade? Or does the project get cancelled two years in when Westwood's execs realise the preposterous ambition of Spector's idea? Only those nostalgic, C&C-loving octopuses know.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.