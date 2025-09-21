There's a fan patch for FEAR if you want to play the classic FPS with a scalable UI, controller support, and other modern conveniences
Time for a reinstall.
FEAR is one of those games we lament because the things that were great about it feel like they've been lost, for few now live who remember it. Sure, there's Trepang2. But FEAR was so good there should be an entire subgenre based on it. There should be an entire cottage industry of indie studios making singleplayer shooters with slow-motion and advanced enemy AI and something supernatural thrown in to give you the willies just when you're feeling overpowered.
Anyway, instead of being all sad about how history becomes legend and legend becomes myth, let's celebrate the fact that FEAR remains incredibly playable today—if you download the Echo Patch. It's not one of those games that's completely busted without mods, but if you play it at any resolution above 1080p all the text will look like it was written for ants.
The Echo Patch fixes that, and adds controller support so you can play it on your Steam Deck. It also lets you disable the letterboxing in cutscenes and optionally make the flashlight last forever if you don't want to have to chase down batteries for it.
In terms of bugfixes, the Echo Patch deals with a lot of problems that emerge if you run FEAR at high framerates. There's "ragdoll physics instability" and "excessive water splash repetitions" if you go above 60 fps, and should you run it at more than 120 fps you'd find yourself unable to do a jump-kick, which is just unconscionable. All that and more is fixed in the Echo Patch.
It even makes the world state persistent, so all those bullet holes remain to remind you of the shootouts in days past. Bodies, blood, shell casings, and other debris hang around as well instead of despawning like it's 2005 and we need to constantly clear the decks before your PC overheats from having to depict too many polygonal dead men at the same time.
The Echo Patch can be downloaded from Github, and is an easy install. Unzip it into the folder FEAR.exe is in, and tweak the .ini files if you want to enable optional stuff like turning off letterboxing or disabling the GOG version's 60 fps limit.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
