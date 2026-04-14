'Tarkov for life': After announcing a new sci-fi shooter, Escape from Tarkov's creator assures players that there's enough room in his heart for both

There's been just a little confusion surrounding the upcoming hardcore sci-fi shooter Fragmentary Order, in that while Escape from Tarkov's creator, Nikita Buyanov, is involved it was not known to what extent, and whether it would have an impact on Tarkov. But this has now been cleared up by Buyanov himself.

"Frago (Fragmentary Order) is being developed by [a] separate company that I created, full of great people around the globe," Buyanov explains in a social media post. "Escape from Tarkov is my life, and I'm continuing working on it too with my BSG (Battlestate Games) family no matter what. Tarkov for life."

Fragmentary Order — Official Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Buyanov had previously said that despite looking quite similar in places to Tarkov, Fragmentary Order "is not related to BSG or Tarkov". But even still some players were unsure whether Buyanov was planning to turn his attention away from Tarkov and towards Fragmentary Order.

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But the reality is much less extreme, Fragmentary Order is just a new adventure that Buyanov wants to share with everyone: "I always dreamed [of making] a proper hard sci-fi. It had been in my head for years—to bring life to a new universe with predicting-the-future approach. And, of course, add something to the genre as I did with Tarkov. Now my life has become twice as difficult. I decided to rush in with the thought: what if more time passes and I no longer can or want to do anything new?"

It just seems as if Buyanov is seizing the moment by creating a separate company to explore this dream of a hardcore sci-fi shooter, and not preparing to fully turn his attention from one game to the other.

That said there's still a few more questions surrounding Fragmentary Order. The main one I have is whether it will be an extraction shooter or not. It sounds plausible when the premise is 'fighting it out on an intergalactic stage to bring back info and precious items'. But when asked by a fan Buyanov simply answered: "Why do you think it will be [an] extraction shooter?" Well, it's back to the drawing board for me. I guess we'll have to wait a little bit longer to find out whether there will be another extraction shooter on the block or not.