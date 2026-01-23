That team-based shooter with phantom horses that debuted at The Game Awards and then promptly disappeared is not actually dead: A showcase featuring 'gameplay deep dive, year one plans, and much more' is coming next week

Highguard, as originally announced, will arrive on January 26.

Mara in Highguard
After weeks of determined, frankly kinda weird silence, the Highguard machine has suddenly sputtered to life to promise that all will be revealed on January 26—which, for the record, remains Highguard's release date.

"Tune in on Monday, January 26, at 10am PT for the Highguard Launch Showcase," Wildlight wrote today on X. "Here, we'll share an in-depth look at Highguard direct from the studio, featuring a full gameplay deep dive, year one plans, and much more."

That led to some high-strung speculation that mistakes had been made: One popular theory was that the unexpectedly cold reaction to the trailer had developers scrambling, and the planned launch date was sure to be pushed back as a result. But just like the rest of the Steam store page, the launch date never changed: Even as redditors theorized and guessed and reminded themselves of other games that were delayed less than a week before launch, that January 26 date did not budge.

Now that it seems truly carved in stone, I have to say I'm looking forward to the reveal. I still don't think the TGA trailer was very good, and I can't run Highguard anyway—it requires SecureBoot and TPM 2.0 to run, and my aging PC doesn't support them—but I'm really eager to see what Wildlight has cooked up, and how people will respond once they can get their hands on the real deal. I hope it's good!

