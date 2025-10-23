'Something needs to be done about this': Battlefield 6 players are fed up with 'absolutely disgusting' Call of Duty-like mobility

I've seen a lot of horrifying sights as we creep closer to Halloween: a giant flesh-hungry eyeball in YAPYAP, a seagull eating a pigeon at the end of my street, but this Battlefield 6 video really takes the cake.

Posted on Reddit by Ok_Paramedic4770, the video shows some freak rush into a room mid-fight in Battlefield 6, dodging every incoming bullet by sliding and jumping out of the way and then executing Ok_Paramedic4770 on the spot. It's pretty brutal.

"This is absolutely disgusting to see in a Battlefield game," Ok_Paramedic4770 says. "And this is coming from someone who plays COD. Something needs to be done about this. I don't want anything reminding me of COD gameplay when I'm playing a Battlefield game for an immersive experience."

When DICE spent the lead-up to Battlefield 6's launch hyping players up with ideas of how Battlefield 6 brings the series back to its OG grounded roots with trailers poking fun at COD's ridiculous skins, it's not surprising that this kind of movement tech would set some Battlefield veterans on edge..

"You should not be able to jump from a slide and also go from jump to a slide," one player says. Someone else suggested that instead of actually getting ridiculous mobility, players should just faceplant if they attempt a move like this, "giving us a concussed effect."

Others point out that this rapid fellow is level 105 already: "That's possibly the worst part of the video. Guy must have spent every waking moment in-game since launch."

These complaints come amid another controversy that's unfolding in Battlefield 6 right now: the sparkly skins. Alright, the skin is shiny, but it is bright blue, and players aren't happy; some have even condemned those who wear it to a life with no revives.

This is all to say that despite a fantastic reception, Battlefield 6 is in a slightly precarious position. By marketing itself on what it is not, it's created a rather slim road ahead for itself: one that has to thread the gap between player expectation and profitability.. But as the seasons progress, I'm sure players will stay ever vigilant over any possible slip-ups or deviations from this new norm, whether that be by publicly shaming those with bright skins or throwing digital tomatoes at mobility gods.