Remedy is 'not satisfied' with its Q3 results after FBC: Firebreak's flop, and has 'moved development resources' to other games in production

Remedy Entertainment's woes continue with FBC: Firebreak. The cooperative shooter proved a disappointment when it released in June, launching in an anaemic state, lacking basic features like in-game voice chat and a tutorial, and generally seeming like a compromised vision despite a few novel ideas.

Its first major update, Breakpoint, went some way to addressing these issues, but failed to provide the bump in players Remedy hoped for. Indeed, at the time of writing, just 25 people were playing FBC: Firebreak according to SteamDB. The actual count is likely higher given Firebreak's availability on consoles and Game Pass, but probably not by much.

In early October, Remedy issued a profit warning for 2025 due to Firebreak's underperformance. Less than two weeks later, Remedy's CEO, Tero Virtala, stepped down with immediate effect.

Now, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Remedy has issued its financial results for Q3 2025, posting a 32% decline in revenue versus Q3 2024, and an operating loss of €16.4 million. Unsurprisingly, Firebreak is the chief culprit, with Remedy recognising a non-cash impairment of €14.9 million due to the shooter's poor performance.

Speaking in the report, Remedy's interim CEO Markus Mäki strove to put a brave face on the situation. "We aren't satisfied with our recent financial performance, but we remain confident in our ability to create great video games that resonate with players and which are commercially successful, leading us back to profitability."

Mäki did have some positive things to say about Firebreak, explaining the game was "technically successful in a cross-platform environment" and that, through self-publishing Firebreak, Remedy now has structures in place that "support the releases of future self-published titles."

Nonetheless, Remedy has now "moved development resources to other in-development titles" from Firebreak, which presumably means we're unlikely to see another Breakpoint-sized update to the title. That said, Remedy plans to continue putting resources into the shooter, which it claims is "justified by long-term sales expectations." That seems enormously optimistic from where I'm sitting, but perhaps Remedy knows something I don't.

While Firebreak may have proved a dud, Remedy did see a surge in game sales and royalties, up from €0.8 million to €6 million compared to the same period in 2024. This is derived primarily from subscription service agreements for Firebreak alongside royalties from Alan Wake 2 and Control. Moreover, despite the impairment, the studio retains a positive operating cash flow, with its cash level increasing by €8.9 million over the previous quarter.

Remedy also has several ongoing projects that, on the face of it, have considerably more promise than Firebreak, namely Control 2 and a remake of Max Payne 1 & 2. In the report, Mäki explained that "The majority of our effort goes into working with our established franchises – Control and Alan Wake" while the studio is "focused on Max Payne 1 & 2 remake with Rockstar Games."