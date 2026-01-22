Blizzard has teased new Overwatch survey skins, and the usual suspects aren't shy about hogging the concept collections

Every few months, Blizzard selects a few lucky players to vote on what's called Overwatch survey skins, official concept arts for fits that could appear in the game at some point, based on the results. I say 'could' very lightly, as most of the skins from previous surveys have yet to come to fruition—and that's a crying shame given how cool they always look.

Nevertheless, it's that time once again, where we get a glimpse into potential future skins and daydream about our favourite heroes getting new fits. Well, unless you're a Zarya or Lucio main, of course.

There are 10 different themes to pick from, each with four skins for various heroes (besides Royal Flush and Futuristic Athleisure, which only have three skins), which you can see below (thanks for collating them, Overwatch Cavalry):

Image 1 of 10 Seven Deadly Sins (Image credit: Blizzard, via Overwatch Cavalry) Street Rollers (Image credit: Blizzard, via Overwatch Cavalry) Neon Pantheon (Image credit: Blizzard, via Overwatch Cavalry) Juice Bar (Image credit: Blizzard, via Overwatch Cavalry) Pirate's Journey (Image credit: Blizzard, via Overwatch Cavalry) Grand Crescendo (Image credit: Blizzard, via Overwatch Cavalry) Sacred Springs (Image credit: Blizzard, via Overwatch Cavalry) Royal Flush (Image credit: Blizzard, via Overwatch Cavalry) Caffeine Rangers (Image credit: Blizzard, via Overwatch Cavalry) Futuristic Athleisure (Image credit: Blizzard, via Overwatch Cavalry)

I think we can all agree that these are some pretty swell skins. I'm rooting for Street Roller Junkrat, all four Pirate's Journey and Seven Deadly Sins concepts, and the three Royal Flush costumes.

However, as you're no doubt acclimatised and have come to terms with it by now, these survey skins are dominated by the usual faces. As great as the skins are, Kiriko, Mercy, or Juno appear in every single theme bar Royal Flush. To be fair, Juno only has one skin in this batch of concepts, but she often gets new outfits, so she's a familiar face all the same. Here's the breakdown:

Kiriko and Mercy have four concepts each

Sombra has three

New hero Vendetta has two

D.Va, Mei, Wuyang, Hanzo, Widowmaker, and Junkrat have two each

Juno, Roadhog, Tracer, Reinhardt, Junker Queen, Sigma, Cassidy, Symmetra, Ana, Lifeweaver, Echo, Orisa, and Hazard have one each

While there are obviously quite a few of the 45 heroes not represented in the survey offerings, it continues to be dark times for Lucio (sorry Frogger), Zarya, Baptiste, Sojourn, and Doomfist in particular.

There's no guarantee that any of these survey skins will come to fruition, or that the golden children will necessarily be the chosen few if they did, but it's heavily weighted in their favour. I'm worried there'll be an uprising if certain heroes have to wait any longer for new cosmetics.