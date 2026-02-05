'I don't want to shoot at a normal ass cat': Overwatch players react to its new feline hero

Tyler Wilde, US EIC (Image credit: Future) Tyler is more of a cat person than a dog person, and also likes rabbits, deer, and banana slugs. He would not shoot at any of them.

On one hand, it's not surprising that Overwatch would introduce a cat hero. The shooter has a couple animal heroes already: Winston, a super-intelligent gorilla, and Wrecking Ball, a mech piloted by a hamster named Hammond. On the other hand, as Reddit user mikoga points out, those heroes are protected by powerful mechanized armor. Jetpack Cat is 90% just-a-cat.

"I don't want to shoot at a normal ass cat," mikoga said.

I hadn't really considered it before seeing that comment, but I might also not want to shoot at a normal ass cat, although there are some compelling rebuttals in the thread.

Hammond may be protected by a mech suit, notes one commenter, but his little hamster body sometimes spills out of the cockpit when he's eliminated. The mech also explodes a fair bit, as I recall. That does make it hard to claim that Jetpack Cat is an aberration: Overwatch has been annihilating furballs for some time now.

Other arguments boil down to 'you won't feel bad once she's annoying the hell out of you.' Jetpack Cat has an ability called Catnapper that snags opponents with a tether, allowing her to drag them off the map. One or two of those and perhaps my misgivings would subside.

But that is also peak cat behavior. They love pushing things off of things. Can I really be mad at a cat for embracing its nature?

If I'm being honest, the question may never need an answer, because even if I get back into Overwatch (it dropped the "2," if you hadn't heard), the comment I identify with most is this one from EntreeTodos: "Not a problem for me, no way I can hit a flying target that small with my aim."

Jetpack Cat may be the silliest of Overwatch's five new heroes, but she hasn't been the most talked-about or controversial. That honor goes to Anran, whose cherubic face has been accused of looking too similar to the face of another hero, Kiriko, and not enough like the face seen in an animated teaser.

I feel much safer wading into Jetpack Cat discourse, so I appreciate the redditors who are helpfully steering the conversation back in that direction:

One final question to consider: Should they add a dog hero next? What breed?