Overwatch 2's 45th hero is almost here but you don't need to wait until the next full moon (or, more accurately, Season 20's release date) to play her. Thanks to Vendetta's hero trial, you can put her kit to the test almost two weeks early.

Vendetta, also known as La Lupa, is one of the most distinctive heroes we've seen in Overwatch, and that's primarily because she's the first true melee character. "But what about Doomfist or Brigitte?", I hear you say. While these two are technically melee, they're not really when you think about it. Vendetta is almost entirely a sword-slinging brawler with a primary attack that can combo, and that's what makes her different. So when can you play her?

Overwatch 2 Vendetta hero trial release time

Vendetta | New Hero Gameplay Trailer | Overwatch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Vendetta's hero trial begins on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 11 am PT / 2 pm EST / 7 pm GMT to Monday, December 1, at the same times, which coincides with the usual update time for the game. With the shop reset yesterday, this update only includes Vendetta's playtest.

Once the trial wraps up, Vendetta will officially release in Season 20, which launches on Tuesday, December 9.

Overwatch 2 Vendetta abilities

As mentioned, Vendetta is the first true melee character in Overwatch, and—don't shoot the messenger—she's a DPS hero. Here are all of Vendetta's abilities and passive effect:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Abilities Description Palatine Fang (primary) Greatsword combo swings that end with a destructive overhead slash. Warding Stance (alternate) Block with your sword, reducing frontal damage and deflecting melee attacks. Blocking damage depletes energy. Sundering Blade (ultimate) Cleave through most defences, dealing severe damage to enemies in front of you. Soaring Slice (ability) Hurl your sword in the direction you're facing and then fly to it. Whirlwind Dash (ability) Rush forward into a circular slash. Projected Edge (ability) Only available while Warding Stance is active. Consume energy to fire a wide projectile. Onslaught (passive) Strike enemies to increase movement and attack speed.

And here's Vendetta's perks:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Level Perk Description Perk Description Minor (Level 2) Siphoning Stance: Palatine Fang's overhead strikes gain 30% lifesteal Relentless: Onslaught can stack three more times, increasing attack speed by 5% and movement speed by 4% per stack. Major (Level 3) Swift Vengeance: The last player to land a killing blow on you becomes a target. Eliminate the target to gain 125 overhealth and reset cooldowns. Raging Storm: Whirlwind Dash continues to spin, hitting three more times for 40 damage in a wide area.

While these perks will need to be put to the test, Relentless and Raging Storm sound like the best combination if you're confident in your ability to survive. Plus, because Relentless boosts Vendetta's Onslaught passive, you'll have bonus movement speed, which'll make it easier to avoid death anyhow.