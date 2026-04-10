'It stayed exactly the same': Jeff Kaplan takes us back to 2016 by confirming that Blizzard did not change the size of Tracer's butt

Jeff Kaplan is tackling the real, gritty questions while showing off his new multiplayer action-survival FPS game The Legend of California. And what is the realest, grittest question an ex-Blizzard dev could answer? No, not that one. It's actually about Tracer's butt.

To the few of you who are fortunate enough to not have a clue what I'm talking about right now, look away now and spare what remaining braincells you have left. The size of Tracer's butt was actually a huge deal 10 years ago, around the release of OG Overwatch.

Overwatch creator Jeff Kaplan confirms Blizzard never nerfed Tracer's butt, it stayed the sameAnswering the real questions pic.twitter.com/lsifFQUkRpApril 9, 2026

Some players were outraged by the fact that Blizzard seemingly 'nerfed' the size of Tracer's rump. In reality, Team 4 actually just changed one of her poses after a couple of players said it looked a bit weird. That's it, that's the whole controversy.

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While it's become something of a joke in the community now, with I hope not a lot of people retaining any genuine anger over the situation, it has plagued Overwatch throughout its entire existence: 10 years later Jeff Kaplan, the ex-director of Overwatch is still being haunted by the question.

But Kaplan has set the record straight (yet again) in a reply: "We actually didn't nerf Tracer's butt, it stayed exactly the same." Before congratulating himself for an excellent reply, "That was a good repost I just had." Thanks for letting us know Jeff, now get back to having fun riding around in your new Cowboy game.

Some players still aren't fully convinced that Kaplan is telling the truth, but that's not really a massive surprise seeing how important butt size continues to be in Overwatch. Just last year a bunch of players got themselves into a bit of a tizzy about Widowmaker's Cammy skin for this exact reason. What can I say, only three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and people getting upset about butt size in Overwatch.