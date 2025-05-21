Overwatch players freak out over supposed Widowmaker butt nerf, proving that Marvel Rivals gooner skins have wound back the clock 10 years

Overwatch 2's Street Fighter 6 collaboration has been officially announced, and the eight new skins are ready to appear on the in-game shop today, and just on cue, some players are already finding issues with the skins.

"They won't be able to dethrone Marvel Rivals by having a half-assed Cammy skin," one player says. "Pun intended, if you know you know."

You bolt awake in your bed. It's May 24, 2016. Today's the day that Overwatch releases—the future cannot come to pass. Overwatch must burn.

I jest, but seeing players complain about the size of Widowmaker's butt in the new Cammy skin has dragged me back to 2016 when all the controversy about Blizzard shrinking Tracer's rear was all anyone could talk about.

Just a couple of days after Overwatch first released back in 2016, the devs had to cut a victory pose after fan backlash, saying it was over-sexualising the character. This then triggered a whole new wave of complaints about censorship which then resulted in a new victory pose being added which still showed her butt, because that's what really matters.

New #Overwatch2 x Street Fighter 6 Skin: Cammy Widowmaker 🐝💥 Enter the fight TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/TgG3xd3LQeMay 19, 2025

I thought we'd moved on from breaking out the compass and ruler every time a hero gets released or has a new skin, but apparently not. I suppose Marvel Rivals has been feeding the gooners as of late, so maybe we can point the blame over there.

The arrival of Emma Frost in NetEase's shooter brought whole new levels of revealing skins. Her default skin is already scantily clad, but her X-Revolution skin is pretty outrageous for a game that's 12-rated. But these kinds of skins aren't restricted to Frost: Invisible Woman and Namor also have some tiny outfits that definitely cater to a certain section of the audience.

But thankfully, while there are a weird number of complaints about Blizzard censoring Widowmaker's Cammy skin as players have become emboldened by Marvel Rivals' unabashed approach, there are more players willing to see the funny side in all of this.

In response to someone complaining about how Blizzard ruined the Cammy skin, one player jokes, "Why won't Blizzard think of the gooners?!?" as others jump in saying that none of this is a big deal and it's pretty commonplace when it comes to games collabing with other brands: "Fortnite did the same thing, it's fine. You won't die because you can't see a video game character's ass fully."

Very true, no matter how disappointed you may be to see a bit of mesh on Cammy's legs, nothing bad will happen and no one will get hurt, promise.