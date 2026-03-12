Former Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan's favorite hero is Reinhardt, and reveals his charge was inspired by Left 4 Dead 2: 'It's what separates a great Rein from a sh*tty one'

News
By published

Kaplan says he prefers simple hero designs above all.

A screenshot of Overwatch hero Reinhardt. A massive character with bulky metallic armor slams his giant hammer down while facing the viewer.
(Image credit: Tyler C. / Blizzard Entertainment)

Even though he's not on the cover art, Overwatch's tank hero Reinhardt is as synonymous with the hero shooter as Tracer. He was one of the original heroes to launch with the game and has remained incredibly popular as time has gone on.

"Reinhardt was actually my main," former game director Jeff Kaplan told Lex Fridman in a recent interview. "So I played the most of Reinhardt."

Article continues below

But to make Reinhardt work in a team-based game with six-player teams, his shield was designed so that allies could shoot through it. "The shield has since been copied by like every hero shooter since, and even non-hero shooters," Kaplan added—and he's right, it absolutely has.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.