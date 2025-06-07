'I'm not here to apologize but I am here to clarify': Splitgate 2 boss says his Make FPS Great Again hat is 'not a political statement'
The 1047 Games CEO wore the Trump slogan-parody hat on stage at Summer Game Fest.
Splitgate 2 launched a battle royale mode live at Summer Game Fest today. 1047 Games CEO and co-founder Ian Proulx took the stage himself to announce the news while slamming the state of shooters. Almost immediately, reactions to the segment weren't as much about Splitgate 2 as Proulx's peculiar fashion choice: a black "MAKE FPS GREAT AGAIN" hat.
In response to negative reactions to the CEO's donning of the Trump slogan riff, Proulx said to take the hat at face value.
"I'm not here to apologize but I am here to clarify. This is not a political statement, it is quite literally what it says, so take it at face value," Proulx said via the official Splitgate X account. "The state of multiplayer FPS games is tragically stale. We hope to fix that, whether you want Arena, Battle Royale, Onslaught, or Map Creator."
Alongside the statement was a photo of a smiling Proulx with the MFPSGA hat and a thumbs up, which strikes me as a cavalier response to the suggestion from critics that invoking the decade's most politically-charged combination of words has significance beyond face value.
Meanwhile, players were surprised to find that today's Splitgate 2 battle royale update also included a shop refresh with an $80 skin bundle, far in a way the most expensive item sold in the free-to-play FPS yet. An influx of Splitgate 2 players checking out the battle royale also caused XP to break again. 1047 says it's working on a fix.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.