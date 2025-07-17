How to complete the Vessel of the Nine quest in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

The first side quest you're likely to run into in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, Vessel of the Nine, is all about none other than Lodi and helping him get to grips with his situation. It's a brilliant story, but the actual quest steps leave a lot to be desired. Specifically, the objective markers seem to be even more broken than usual, causing it to be an unnecessarily confusing quest.

Most of the quest is relatively straightforward, but below, I'll go over the two main hurdles in Vessel of the Nine: the slime bodies and the final quest step. This is where the markers seem to mess up the most and give you little guidance.

Vessel of the Nine slime body locations

You'll need to find three slime bodies throughout the Vessel of the Nine quest in order to progress. After collecting Lodi's journal to begin the quest, and following the waypoint into a courtyard filled with Vex and Fallen, you'll need to "search for a signature that might indicate Lodi's presence", which is actually the first 'slime body'—or rather, dead Fallen covered in pustules.

First slime body: The first one is just to the left of the locked circular door, to the left of where you entered the courtyard, tucked between rocks. Interact with it to progress the quest, requiring you to then open the locked door and head inside the facility.

Second slime body: Once inside, you'll need to find the second slime body, which is by a pile of boxes to the left of the room you enter—it's hard to miss, really. Keep moving forward, fighting through more Vex and opening a locked cave tunnel you'll have to climb up. Eventually, you'll reach a large cave-like area with a platform at the centre where several Vex and Fallen are fighting.

Third slime body: The final slimy signature in Vessel of the Nine is tucked down the right side of the ramp at the opposite end of the cave, so go straight ahead from where you enter, down the ramp, and turn right to find it on the rocky ledge.

Vessel of the Nine final quest step

Once you've found the final slime body for Lodi, you need to "use the resonance of the energy point to attract the Archon's attention". As for what that means, you're given no leads as the quest marker just points to the ceiling.

What you need to do is climb up the broken wall panels at the back of the room to reach the crane, where you can then interact with the glowing symbol to finish the quest.

For beating Vessel of the Nine, you'll earn the Sublimation scout rifle and three Fated Ciphers that you can use to focus gear back at the altar.