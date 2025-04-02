All Sunless Cell fragment locations in Destiny 2

You'll need to find the Sunless Cell fragments in Destiny 2 if you want to complete the Dyadic Perfection quest and earn the final intrinsic upgrade for the Barrow-Dyad SMG. The Sunless Cell strike arrived alongside act three, so first you'll have to progress the seasonal story all the way to act three to unlock it. You'll also need to complete the Dyadic Ascension quest for Barrow-Dyad's other intrinsic upgrades.

Once done, you can grab the Dyadic Perfection quest from the Shaping Slab, which tasks you with locating six Taken Osseous Fragments in Sunless Cell. Here I'll walk you through where to find each. If you'd prefer a video walkthrough, I recommend the ever-reliable Esoterickk , and make sure to equip Barrow-Dyad during this strike, since doing so will get you one of the new catalyst quests when you finish it.

Sunless Cell fragment location #1

The first fragment is at the far end of the corridor as you enter The Founts (Image credit: Bungie)

As you enter from the start of the Nether into The Founts, instead of turning left, carry on towards the bars at the end of the corridor. Find the Taken Osseous Fragment glowing on the ground there.

Sunless Cell fragment location #2

The second fragment is on top of some hive structures sticking out of the wall (Image credit: Bungie)

From the previous fragment, continue down the corridor. Turn right and look up to your right to spot a series of vaulted hive structures sticking out of the wall. Climb to the top of the second level of these to find the fragment stuck to the front of one.

Sunless Cell fragment location #3

The third fragment is hidden in a corner in the lower section of The Founts (Image credit: Bungie)

Continue along the corridor and drop down into the lower section of The Founts. Take a right and carry on until you pass the doorway on your left, sealed with Taken energy. Turn left behind the collapsed hive crate-like objects to find the fragment nestled near the wall.

Sunless Cell fragment location #4

The fourth fragment is to the left of the stairs as you enter the Asylum (Image credit: Bungie)

Carry on until you reach the big open Asylum area. Head down the left staircase and look for a sloping strut on your left—it's broken in the middle. Descend down the strut to find the fragment glowing at the bottom.

Sunless Cell fragment location #5

Image 1 of 2 Pull out your ghost to reveal the platforms you can drop onto (Image credit: Bungie) Find the fifth fragment in a little cubby hole under the bridge (Image credit: Bungie)

Climb back onto the left staircase and continue a little further on, pulling out your ghost to reveal some platforms below. Drop down onto the lowest platform. Look to your right to spot a little platform sticking out underneath the bridge that you can hop to. Collect the fragment nestled inside.

Sunless Cell fragment location #6

Image 1 of 3 The fifth fragment is near the bridge with the hanging totems (Image credit: Bungie) Look for the platform on your left (Image credit: Bungie) The final fragment is just at the back of it (Image credit: Bungie)

After the first encounter with the floating eyes and the subjugator, you'll emerge onto a bridge with hive totems hanging on chains to either side. At the start of the bridge, hop up to the platform on your left to find the fragment there.

Now you simply have to complete the Sunless Cell strike and you're all done.