Destiny 2 Phoneutria Fera god roll guide: Best perks, barrels, and magazines

The Edge of Fate expansion adds a few new weapon archetypes to Destiny 2, including a new shotgun-style hand cannon known as a spreadshot. The Phoneutria Fera god roll has a handful of perks to help showcase the power of this new weapon type, and all you need to do to get it is complete activities on Kepler.

Below, I've broken down the perks, barrels, and magazines I'd recommend for the best Phoneutria Fera. Before you get stuck in grinding for it, don't forget that Destiny 2's gear tiers, added in The Edge of Fate update, make it so you might want to increase your world tier first.

Destiny 2 Phoneutria Fera PvE god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds, Flared Magwell

Accurized Rounds, Flared Magwell 3rd Column: Barrel Constrictor, Threat Detector, Proximity Power

Barrel Constrictor, Threat Detector, Proximity Power 4th Column: Swashbuckler, Incandescent

Swashbuckler, Incandescent Masterwork: Range, Reload Speed

While it's usually not too much trouble getting up close and personal in PvE, a shotgun pistol like the Phoneutria Fera lacks in the range department, so increasing this stat makes it much more reliable. Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds are the obvious picks here, significantly improving the weapon's range with no downsides.

A Full Bore barrel can also work, further boosting range, but it comes with hits to stability and handling, which aren't worth the tradeoff in my eyes. Likewise, if you're finding the gun to be a little sluggish, you could swap Accurized Rounds for Flared Magwell to gain reload speed, but Phoenutria Fera's pitiful range stat needs the bump, in my experience.

In the third and fourth columns, Phoneutria Fera has some fun new perks to try out, as well as some old favourites. By narrowing the pellet spread after final blows, Barrel Constrictor effectively helps improve damage outside of close range, and it's a perfect synergy with this weapon type. Likewise, Threat Detector improves reload speed, stability, and handling when you're near enemies, which should be pretty much all the time with this weapon. Increasing your melee stat when near enemies, a new perk called Proximity Power is also a great pick for melee builds.

In the fourth column, I'd recommend Swashbuckler or Incandescent, depending on your builds. Swashbuckler is a great all-rounder, and synergises particularly well with melee builds. On the other hand, Incandescent is designed with Solar builds in mind, spreading scorch to nearby enemies, though even without a Solar subclass, fiery explosions are always good fun. If you're running with Proximity Power in column three, you could also use One-Two Punch instead of Swashbuckler in the final column for even more melee damage.

Destiny 2 Phoneutria Fera PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds 3rd Column: Slideshot

Slideshot 4th Column: One-Two Punch, Frenzy, Swashbuckler

One-Two Punch, Frenzy, Swashbuckler Masterwork: Range, Reload Speed

Blending shotguns and hand cannons, Phoneutria Fera has quite a bit of competition in PvP, and its best perk rolls aren't all that special here. Unsurprisingly, it starts by increasing your range using Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds. As in PvE, Full Bore can also work here, but it comes with drawbacks that aren't worth the bonus range compared to Hammer-Forged.

When it comes to perks, it's about what you'd expect, even for a new weapon archetype. Slideshot's ability to not only partially reload the weapon when you slide, but also boost range and stability, is beautiful on a weapon like this. Barrel Constrictor is another option in this slot, but it requires you to have already bagged a kill to reap its benefits, unlike Slideshot.

The final column is all about the typical shotgun-punch combo you either love or hate in PvP, depending on what end of the barrel you're on. One-Two Punch is great for quickly securing a kill after a shot, especially if you're using Barrel Constrictor to narrow the pellet spread, but I generally prefer the versatility of Frenzy, simply increasing my damage for staying in the action. Swashbuckler also works here, but it requires you to get three kills in a row to reap similar rewards to Frenzy, which isn't as easily done in PvP.