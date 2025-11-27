Destiny 2 director doesn't want it to 'be a dead live game', as the ailing shooter stares down the barrel of fan outrage: 'We want to keep building Destiny'

"[Our players] don't want to chase a simple number that goes up."

Destiny 2's had a bad go of it in 2025. I've only been watching from the sidelines, but you only have to listen to PC Gamer's resident D2 enjoyer (well, not so much, recently) Phil Savage in his tear-down of the game's portal update to get a sense of what's gone wrong:

"The new version of the game feels designed for no-one; a boardroom idea of player engagement and monthly active users given life, existing in stark contrast to what any Destiny 2 player actually wanted." Oof.

Unfortunately, I've written enough about live service games and MMORPGs to know that talk is cheap—unless you've got good will banked up (and even then, it can be spent) you need to back chatter up with action. Which Bungie wants to do, obviously. Renegades, the game's upcoming expansion, is aiming to fix Destiny 2's recent missteps.

Personally, even though I've got no Sparrow in this race, I'm rooting for Destiny 2—because good lord, it's been a bloodbath for MMOs this year. And while technically an MMO by strained definitions, I'd rather we didn't lose another cousin, albeit a distant one, to big-budget mismanagement.

