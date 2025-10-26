Boltgun 2 will let you play a Sister of Battle

Back in May Auroch Digital found a delightful way to announce the existence of Boltgun 2, teasing it at the end of a free typing game. And while it's nice to know Boltgun 2 is in development, it's nicer to know a bit about what it will actually contain. The latest trailer does just that, by informing us that Boltgun 2 will let us choose a second playable character.

That character being Nyra Veyrath, a Celestian of the Sisters of Battle, to be specific. She wields a bolt pistol/power sword combo, switching to a meltagun or flamer when the enemies of the Imperium need a good superheating, and has some good mobility, with a slide move I couldn't imagine the bulky space marine Malum Caedo pulling off.

As well as letting us choose between two protagonists, Boltgun 2 will have a branching campaign, with different decisions leading you through different levels. It'll also have more biomes than the first game, including a jungle swamp and a hive city to fight through. Looks like there's an ice world too? I just hope I don't get lost in the levels as often as I did in the original.

Boltgun 2 will be out in 2026, and available on Steam. I'm sure the internet will be completely normal about being given the option to play as a woman. Completely normal indeed.