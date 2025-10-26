Boltgun 2 will let you play a Sister of Battle
Our space marine boy Malum Caedo is back as well.
Back in May Auroch Digital found a delightful way to announce the existence of Boltgun 2, teasing it at the end of a free typing game. And while it's nice to know Boltgun 2 is in development, it's nicer to know a bit about what it will actually contain. The latest trailer does just that, by informing us that Boltgun 2 will let us choose a second playable character.
That character being Nyra Veyrath, a Celestian of the Sisters of Battle, to be specific. She wields a bolt pistol/power sword combo, switching to a meltagun or flamer when the enemies of the Imperium need a good superheating, and has some good mobility, with a slide move I couldn't imagine the bulky space marine Malum Caedo pulling off.
As well as letting us choose between two protagonists, Boltgun 2 will have a branching campaign, with different decisions leading you through different levels. It'll also have more biomes than the first game, including a jungle swamp and a hive city to fight through. Looks like there's an ice world too? I just hope I don't get lost in the levels as often as I did in the original.
Boltgun 2 will be out in 2026, and available on Steam. I'm sure the internet will be completely normal about being given the option to play as a woman. Completely normal indeed.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
