Battlefield 6 has done away with Levolution events in favour of 'tactical destruction' because all-out annihilation 'wouldn't be fun'

It's no secret that Battlefield Studios has taken quite a few lessons learnt from past Battlefield games and used them to try and create a Battlefield 6 which is as close as possible to what players want.

Decisions have been made to ditch 128-player matches from Battlefield 2042, and the devs have been listening to players complaining about underpowered vehicles and teeny-tiny maps to improve on what they already have. But the lesson learnt from Battlefield 4 was: sometimes less destruction is more.

(Image credit: EA)

But even so, the decision was made to scale back on the all-out map demolition in the form of Levolution events, which were present in Battlefield 4, as the devs wanted to ensure that any map destruction in Battlefield 6 would "serve a gameplay purpose." Instead, the choice was made to come up with a new feature called "tactical destruction".

"We want people to be flanking by destroying things, to take down a building to eliminate an enemy," Grass continues. "If you could destroy everything, once there's nothing left, then the game wouldn't be fun."

All the Levolution events could be pure chaos when triggered. Events ranged from collapsing roads, a raging storm, to even being able to flood the map. While these events added a bit of variety to the rounds, it was largely undirected and would lead to unintentional deaths. While I liked the concept, I can also see why the devs want a more nuanced approach to destroying the map.

Buildings in Battlefield 6 can still be destroyed as they were in Battlefield 4. The building at point C on Iberian Offensive would largely be non-existent by mid-game whenever I played. But the wreckage is more contained to specific pockets of the maps now. This by no means makes the chaos any less enjoyable, but it does mean your gravestone will hopefully be less likely to have 'collateral damage' written across it.