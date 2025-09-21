Battlefield 6 devs say that remastering old maps is harder than you might think

After a couple popular public playtests, Battlefield 6 is one of the most watched upcoming releases. There are are a lot of eyes on it from people who're wanting a lot of things. One of those things? The return of a fan favorite map.

In an interview with PCGamesN, DICE design director Shashank Uchil said that you "wouldn't believe" how hard it is to be sure that an old map will both work in the new game and live up to players' expectations and memories, including those memories that are viewed through "rose-tinted glasses." The comments were made in the context of returning map Operation Firestorm, from Battlefield 3.

"How do we make it as destructible as every map in the package?" said Uchil. "How do we make sure the map work with the weapons, which are different from the weapons in Battlefield 3? It's much more complicated than people think."

DICE producer Jeremy Chubb noted that while players have "really particular views" about the original Operation Firestorm and how it should be remade, they may be disappointed if the developers don't "evolve it and embrace the new ideas and features" in Battlefield 6.

Battlefield fans certainly do have strong opinions about its maps, and many were disappointed by the smaller maps shown off in the earlier Battlefield 6 open betas. That's not Operation Firestorm, however: Operation Firestorm is a full-fat, full-size Battlefield map.

"I can check one worry off the list for Battlefield 6: the large maps are, in fact, pretty large," said PC Gamer's Morgan Park after spending more time with the new maps.

Of Operation Firestorm specifically, Morgan said it was a "a pitch-perfect reimagining of a 2011 classic that sees coalitions literally fighting over oil (though not in the Middle East this time). Firestorm is dusty and mean, concentrating the action in larger buildings while stragglers hop around complex scaffolding rigs."