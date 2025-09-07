After Indiana Jones, it sounds like MachineGames is ready to make another Wolfenstein game: 'We have always seen this as a trilogy'
Say no more, I'm game.
At the end of the second episode of Noclip's video series on the history of MachineGames, studio head Jerk Gustafsson dropped a bit of a bombshell: The devs at MachineGames would like to make a direct sequel to 2017's Wolfenstein: The New Colossus.
"We have always seen this as a trilogy," said Gustafsson. "That journey for BJ, even during those first weeks at id, when we mapped out New Order, we still had the plan for at least [BJ], what would happen in the second one and what would happen in the third one.
"I think that's important to say, because—at least I hope—we're not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell."
It isn't surprising that MachineGames would return to the series eventually: It's a storied name not only in first person shooters, but also stealth and simulation going back to the Apple 2 original. What I wasn't sure about was the direct continuation of the story and world begun in 2014's Wolfenstein: The New Order.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle definitely scratched a similar itch to the story-centric but mechanically rich new Wolfensteins, but their story felt a little stalled-out in the meantime. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus ended on an open, but potentially conclusive note, while the 2019 spinoff Youngblood jumped the story forward 20 years and centered on BJ Blazkowicz's twin daughters.
A mainline follow-up would need to be an awkward interquel between Colossus and Youngblood, a continuation of the less-played and poorly-received spinoff, or some kind of timeline switchup/retcon—all challenging maneuvers for such a dramatic, narrative-focused series.
But I trust MachineGames has the chops to pull it off. Whatever form this sequel takes, though, expect to wait a good long while for it: MachineGames only just released Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's story DLC, The Order of Giants.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.