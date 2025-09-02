Final Fantasy Tactics remaster devs built a replacement for its lost source code from fansite downloads, director says: 'I do want to thank all of the fans for all of their help in keeping that information archived'
A valuable lesson in version control.
Back in June, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles director Kazutoyo Maehiro offered something of an explanation for why it's been more than a decade since FF Tactics has been playable on current platforms: Square Enix had lost the game's original source code.
At a recent PAX West 2025 panel on August 30, Maehiro offered additional details on how the devs of the Ivalice Chronicles remaster stitched together a replacement for the original FF tactics source code, and how we should all thank fan archivists for their contributions to that effort.
"It's true that we didn't have the source code," Maehiro said via translator. "The reason we didn't have that has to do with how we managed things at the time."
Today, Maehiro said, Square Enix has "some really nice resource management tools" that archive a new version of a game's code with every minute, daily update. But during the original development of Final Fantasy Tactics, the protocols were… a bit more lax, particularly while localizing the game in different languages.
"We would take the data from the Japanese version and overwrite the English data on it. And then if we wanted to do another language, we would just keep stacking data on top and overwriting and overwriting," Maehiro said. "Basically, because we kept doing all that overwriting, the true original ceased to exist."
That sound you hear is the collective shuddering of all the world's programmers.
While Square Enix didn't have to start from scratch for The Ivalice Chronicles, Maehiro said it was "difficult" to reassemble "the true original" of Final Fantasy Tactics from its PS1 release and its ports on PSP and mobile. Eventually, the Square Enix devs turned to the ultimate archival authority: the devoted sickos on Final Fantasy fan sites.
"We were using whatever resources we had available to us. We analyzed all those different versions to try and find what we felt was the original," Maehiro said. "On top of that, we actually went to different websites made by fans and looked for data there, because we know you guys do such a good job of keeping that all up to date."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
After acknowledging the efforts of the "really good" engineering team that analyzed the various versions to reconstruct the ur-Final Fantasy Tactics, Maehiro offered his gratitude for fan archivists and game preservationists.
"I do want to thank all of the fans for all of their help in keeping that information archived like you do," Maehiro said. "I think with all of that put together, we were able to make a very good version of the game that is true to the original."
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.