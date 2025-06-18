No wonder it took so long to rerelease Final Fantasy Tactics—the source code was lost: 'Keeping that kind of data wasn't a normal thing to do at the time'
Creating a problem that had to be solved "by sheer force".
I played Final Fantasy Tactics in an emulator on my phone. It was not ideal. (Perfect for Advance Wars, though.) Later this year, me and you and everyone else will be able to play it in a proper remastered version when Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles comes out on PC and consoles. But it wasn't as easy as pressing the big red button that says "smooth graphics filter".
As director Kazutoyo Maehiro told Square Enix in a recent interview, "There were a number of major challenges, but all of them stemmed from the fact that the master data and source code from the original game no longer existed. This isn't to say that they were mishandled or poorly managed or anything like that—keeping that kind of data wasn't a normal thing to do at the time."
Maehiro went on to explain that, back in the day, the original data would be overwritten each time a game was localized in a new language. For this rerelease they had to rebuild Final Fantasy Tactics from scratch. "We analyzed a number of existing versions of the game and reconstructed the programming of the original," Maehiro said, "but there were also times where we played the original game and worked it out by feel alone…"
That hard work will pay off in an updated version with a new UI, full voice-acting, added dialogue by original writer and director Yasumi Matsuno, autosaves, adjustable battle speed, and a host of other changes. If you want something closer to the original experience, it'll come with a classic mode that lets you play with the old school graphics and many of the other changes and additions revoked.
"Among fans of the original game," Maehiro said, "there will be those who believe that the game doesn't need a lot of embellishment. To be honest, I've felt this way about a number of remastered titles in the past. So, there was no doubt in our minds that alongside the enhanced version, which is more in-line with the current era and more accessible to newcomers, we should also include a classic version that is based on the original build of the game."
Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles will be out on September 30 via Steam.
Best cozy games: Relaxed gaming
Best anime games: Animation-inspired
Best JRPGs: Classics and beyond
Best cyberpunk games: Techno futures
Best gacha games: Freemium fanatics
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.