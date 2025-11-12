Anno 117: Pax Romana launch times and release date

The latest in the series of era-obsessed city builders, Anno 117: Pax Romana, launches today on PC and consoles. There's plenty of toga cosplay to go around as you slip into the sandals of a Roman governor at the peak of the empire, managing the needs of your people against the demands of the emperor. There's more of a narrative going on in Anno 117 than your average city builder as well, which is a nice touch.

Our Anno 117: Pax Romana review says, "At times it borders on so friendly and non-threatening to your endeavours that you feel like you could leave it unattended for an hour and return to find everything absolutely fine. At others, the sequence of events required to tick off the next chapter objective feels so long and incremental that you wonder if you’ll achieve anything at all of note this evening with it."

When is the Anno 117 unlock time?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

On PC, the Anno 117 launch time is 3 pm Pacific on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. On consoles, Anno 117 unlocks at midnight in your local time zone on Thursday, November 13. You can find Anno 117 on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $60/£50, or the Ubisoft Store, where it's also available through Ubisoft+.

Here's the global launch time for Anno 117 on PC in other parts of the world:

3 pm PST November 12 (Los Angeles)

November 12 (Los Angeles) 6 pm EDT November 12 (New York)

November 12 (New York) 8 pm BRT November 12 (São Paulo)

November 12 (São Paulo) 11 pm GMT November 12 (London)

November 12 (London) 12 am CEST November 13 (Berlin)

November 13 (Berlin) 10 am AEDT November 13 (Sydney)

November 13 (Sydney) 12 pm NZDT November 13 (Auckland)

Is there preloading for Anno 117?

Preloading for Anno 117 has been available on PC starting on Monday, November 10. You'll need to have preordered the game already to begin preloading it and play right at the global unlock time on PC. Preloading is also available for Anno 117 on Xbox X|S and PlayStation 5.