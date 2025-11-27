Magic: the Gathering's Monster Hunter reveal went so poorly that the whole thing is delayed: 'Back to the drawing board'

Last week Magic: the Gathering announced its Monster Hunter collaboration, to which PC Gamer's Lincoln Carpenter replied "hell yeah." But after MTG shared details on the long-awaited Secret Lair drop, the internet replied—and I'm paraphrasing here—hell no. Now Wizards of the Coast is delaying the set so it can get it right.

As the company announced in a blog post titled "Back to the Drawing Board with Secret Lair x Monster Hunter," the superdrop is delayed until some point in 2026. "Let's cut to the chase," the post reads. "[The drop] we revealed last week fell short of expectations. We heard loud and clear that you were disappointed, and we believe we can do better. So, we're going to postpone this release and rework this Superdrop entirely."

We care a lot about the worlds we get to celebrate, and Secret Lair x Monster Hunter didn’t quite come together the way it should have. We hear you, so we’re heading back to the drawing board to rework this Superdrop. More to come.https://t.co/dtHublSB13 pic.twitter.com/yMkaUPaUWINovember 26, 2025

Nobody likes delays, but this one comes as some consolation to fans who were disappointed by the initial reveal. As Reddit user Sweet-Breadfruit6460 stated in a popular thread on the Magic subreddit: "At least they're listening but what possessed them to release that shit in the first place?"

You may be wondering where this all went wrong; Magic and Monster Hunter should get on like bread and butter. As Lincoln noted in his above article, both are basically extravagant excuses for world-class artists to render giant, awesome lizards. Well, if you're unfamiliar, Secret Lair is Wizards' line of collaborations that involves re-releasing old cards with altered thematics and art, but identical mechanics—and for Monster Hunter fans online, the chosen cards for this drop lack flavor and value.

As Polygon spotted, Reddit threads popped up all over deriding the set. This thread from user ferretlike cried out "WHERE ARE THE CATS" and pointed out that the pairings of card and Monster Hunter character seemed arbitrary. As ferretlike wrote: "This was supposed to be easy, why does Zinogre play with graveyard, why does Brachydios care about instant speed?" Commenter Buldaboy said further down in the thread, "They don't care … I could make a better Monster Hunter Secret Lair in seconds."

Even those more concerned with the reprinted cards than the crossover were puzzled by the announcement, as the drop mostly consisted of low-value cards in low demand. A popular thread on the MTG finance subreddit called it "the worst drop of the year" as commenters discussed how cheap the selected cards generally were. User Evadude said in the thread, "I'm in the group that are getting these because we love Monster Hunter. But as a player I am disappointed."

In its aforementioned blog, Wizards said it wouldn't redo Secret Lairs very often, noting that "Capcom is on board for us to take another swing." Further details on the updated drop will be shared sometime next year.