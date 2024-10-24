Balatro adds new card backs from Stardew Valley, Cyberpunk 2077, Slay the Spire, and Binding of Isaac, and they're all free
Friends of Jimbo 2 is here.
The Balatro party is getting bigger: Two months after surprising everyone by adding Geralt and Dave the Diver to the game in the Friends of Jimbo "collaboration pack," LocalThunk and Playstack have rolled out a new one with card art from Cyberpunk 2077, Slay the Spire, The Binding of Isaac, and Stardew Valley.
The Friends of Jimbo 2 collab pack is out now and, as with the first, it's free for all players. The new card art (which has no impact on gameplay) features a number of characters you might be familiar with. If you've ever thought to yourself, "Boy, I really wish I could play Balatro with Johnny Silverhand and Jackie (or at least have their faces plastered on my cards)," this is for you.
I focus on them because I'm playing Cyberpunk 2077 right now (well, not right now, right now I'm working) but they're far from the only notable new backs. Isaac is here too along with some vaguely disturbing Joker card art, as are Ironclad, Silent, and Defect from Slay the Spire, and Stardew Valley villagers Pierre, Lewis, and Marnie.
"After we launched the first collaboration pack this summer, we knew we wanted to invite even more friends to join the party," Playstack PR manager Wout van Halderen said. "Working with these talented developers and studios has been such a rewarding experience, and seeing their creations in Balatro has been a real highlight for both Playstack and LocalThunk."
It's a genuinely remarkable mix of characters, drawn from big-studio, big-budget games and huge indie hits alike, and the fact that all these games are lining up to be friends with Jimbo reflects just how much of a phenomenon Balatro really is. People just love this game: In August, CD Projekt global PR director Radek Grabowski said the studio decided to collaborate with LocalThunk on Witcher 3 card backs because people there dig it so much, and in hindsight—especially since Playstack said the original Friends of Jimbo pack was the first in a planned series—I suppose we could've foreseen that Cyberpunk 2077 would follow suit.
The new Balatro card skins can be unlocked via the game's new Customize Deck settings menu. As for whether more Friends of Jimbo packs will follow, that's at the very least a possibility: Van Helderen told PC Gamer, "We have some more surprises on the horizon and as long as there is a taste for these collaborations, we are open to doing them with cool partners."
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.