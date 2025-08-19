Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 braces for tidal wave of Beavis and Butthead as Activision announces Black Ops 6 skins will carry forward into the new game

Those aren't mountains, they're waves. Among all the cool near-future operators and wall jumps seen in the big Black Ops 7 reveal today, one detail from Activision's extensive blog post loomed large: Black Ops 7 will carry forward all weapons and cosmetics from last year's game, setting the stage for a tidal wave of tacky skins to hit the new game all at once.

Starting in Season 1, which will begin a few weeks after the November 14 launch, Blops 6's stuff will fully integrate into Blops 7.

That's good news for folks who've invested hundreds of hours and dollars into their Blops 6 arsenals over the last year and won't have to say goodbye to it if they pick up Blops 7, but it's the worst case scenario for a growing minority of fans who think ostentatious skins and crossover bundles erode at Call of Duty's appeal.

Unlike a typical CoD year, carry-forward means there will be no gradual ramp-up of goofy skins proliferating Blops 7 over time: As soon as Season 1 begins, so too will Terminator, American Dad, Beavis and Butthead, TMNT, Ballerina, Squid Game, Jay and Silent Bob, and Zeus (from Greek mythology) become permanent fixtures of the game.

It's not a promising place to kick off Treyarch's plan to "calibrate" Blops 7 cosmetics in light of the complaints. Meanwhile, Battlefield 6 (releasing a month before CoD) has committed to "keeping things grounded."

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Carry-forward also applies to unspent Double XP tokens and Gobblegums from the Zombies mode, but Activision did highlight some exceptions:

Equipment and Scorestreak Skins for content unavailable in Black Ops 7 will not carry forward.

Equipment and Scorestreak Skins for content updated for Black Ops 7 (for example, a Scorestreak that performs similarly, but has a different look and feel in BO7 compared to BO6) will not carry forward.

Black Ops 6 Weapon Camos will not be transferable to Black Ops 7 weapons, but still usable on Black Ops 6 weapons.

As for Warzone, its mile-high pile of guns, skins, and various battle debris will stack ever higher in Season 1. Blops 7's content will also integrate there, marking the fourth Call of Duty to share real estate in the battle royale. The last time Warzone got this overstuffed, Activision rebooted the whole game and shut down the old one.