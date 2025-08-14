We're joining Frosthaven's party to give you a chance at winning a gaming laptop, a game key, and some swag to boot

There's something about dark fantasy and the observation that it's a bit cold out that goes together like whiskey and… well, ice. Frosthaven, an adaptation of a board game by the same name, understands this—and also happens to've just launched into early access.

Led by Julian Gollop, head of Snapshot Games and creator of X-COM, Frosthaven aims to replicate the dark fantasy tactical RPG vibes of its board game. And to celebrate, we've gone ahead and partnered with them for a giveaway.

One lucky adventurer'll be the proud owner of a Frosthaven-branded Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop, some swag (including a beanie and pin set) and an early access key. Even if you aren't the chosen one, you might be one of ten runners-up, who'll also get a key for the game.

To be eligible for your prize, you need to be from North America, the United Kingdom, or Europe. You'll also need to be 18 years old as of August 12, 2025.

Once you've made sure you're both those things, you can then enter by doing the following:

Create an account on the PC Gamer forums, or sign in if you already have one.

on the PC Gamer forums, or if you already have one. Go to our official giveaway thread and follow the instructions there.

and follow the instructions there. (Make sure you read the terms and conditions posted at the bottom of the thread, too!)

Sign up using this giveaway widget to confirm your entry, and you're done! Don't skip this step, or your entry won't count, and make sure your email's correct.

Winners will be randomly selected and contacted via email, so keep your bow trained on your inbox.

If you're lucky enough to be selected—that is, contacted by email and informed you're a winner—please make sure to provide your best shipping address and your phone number (shipping may take 3-5 weeks). You can only enter once, and the giveaway'll be running until August 28. Good luck!