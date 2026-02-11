World of Warcraft: Midnight War Board Challenge terms and conditions

The Midnight War Board Challenge opens at 9:00am on 12th February 2026, and will run for 13 days, closing at 12:00pm on 24 February 2026 (GMT).

Participants will be able to enter the prize draw through a Google form to PC Gamer, FUTURE, either as a link or file upload, and the winners will be selected at random for each challenge. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified.

Open to all residents of the UK aged 18 years and over, except employees of FUTURE PLC and its group of companies (“Future”) and Blizzard Activision (“Sponsor”). By entering the prize draw, entrants warrant that they accept these Terms and Conditions and that they meet all applicable eligibility requirements. Entries limited to one per household, regardless of the form of entry. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry.

There will be 12 winners in total, each entitled to receive a World of Warcraft: Midnight Collectors Edition with an approximate retail value of £129.99 each.

If the prize offered cannot be awarded, then a reasonable equivalent of equal value will be awarded instead.

Participants may enter between one and four challenges; however, all entries must be consolidated into a single submission form. Each challenge features three prizes, totalling 12 winners across the draw.

While participation in more than one challenge increases the statistical chance of selection, entrants are eligible to win only one prize regardless of the number of challenges entered.

The winners of the prize draw will be selected at random from all valid entries using a computerised random generator to pick three winning entries per challenge. The selection will take place on 25th February. The four challenges entrants can take part in are:

Screenshot challenge: Take a screenshot of where you are in World of Warcraft exactly at midnight on the game clock

Take a screenshot of where you are in World of Warcraft exactly at midnight on the game clock Knowledge challenge: Test your knowledge of World of Warcraft and answer our question correctly

Test your knowledge of World of Warcraft and answer our question correctly Party challenge: Name any four characters from World of Warcraft you'd take with you into your Fight at Midnight

Name any four characters from World of Warcraft you'd take with you into your Fight at Midnight NPC challenge: Take a screenshot with your favourite NPC in Azeroth

How to enter

When the prize draw opens at 9:00 am (GMT) on the 12th February, take part in the prize draw on the PC Gamer submission form, here.

Submissions must be received by 24 February at 12:00 pm (GMT),

Each entrant is limited to one entry per challenge, but they can enter all four challenges to increase the likelihood of winning. The entry must be on one submission form.

On entry, all entries will become the property of FUTURE and will not be returned. FUTURE accepts no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted.

By submitting an entry to the prize draw, you permit FUTURE to share your submission on PC Gamer’s social media accounts and website. The surnames and counties of the 12 winners will be published on PC Gamer's website and social media channels within 30 days of the prize draw closing date. By entering this prize draw, you consent to the publication of your surname and county if you win. You may request limited publication, though we must still provide full details to the Advertising Standards Authority if requested.

The winners will be notified by FUTURE by email within 10 days of the closing date and will be required to supply details of a UK delivery address. If a winner has not responded after 10 days, we’ll attempt contact again via email, giving another 10 days to respond. At this point, if a winner has not replied, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future is not responsible for emails that are not received due to spam filters or incorrect email addresses provided by entrants.

The prizes will be sent out to the winners within 15 days of the winners responding with a UK delivery address. FUTURE and Sponsor reserve the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. Future will not be liable for any delay or failure in delivery caused by circumstances beyond its reasonable control.

The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Void where prohibited.

Although prizes for the prize draw have been provided by Blizzard, the prize draw is not organised or administered by Blizzard or any of its affiliates, and they are completely released from all obligations and liabilities in connection with the prize draw to the maximum extent allowed under applicable law.

By taking part in this prize draw you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the prize draw rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and the collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/. These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of England and Wales, and any dispute shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

This prize draw is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram or Facebook.