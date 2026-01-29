Ubisoft is now memeing about Black Flag remake leaks, which is a change from threatening to sue its lead actor over them

If you're unaware that, somewhere in the bowels of Ubisoft's offices, an unannounced Black Flag remake is almost certainly bubbling away, then congratulations on waking from your coma.

It's perhaps the most open secret in videogames right now, spoiled ahead of time by everything from age rating boards to anonymous sources to its own lead actor, Matt Ryan—who subsequently told a different fan pressing him for info that'd say nothing more, because "the company threatened to sue me".

I guess Ubi's loosened up since then, because the official Assassin's Creed X account is now posting GTA memes about yet another possible leak. AC fan account Zephryss posted images of a statuette of Black Flag protagonist Edward Kenway, writing that it "might be the new Edward Kenway figurine for the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake" and had been found by fans on second-hand site Vinted.

In response, the AC account posted that old classic: CJ returning to San Andreas with the subtitles "Ah shit, here we go again." For reference, this would be the second time this remake has been leaked by a statue, if genuine.

Which is quite funny, to be fair, and makes sense: as I've written in too many headlines to count, the Black Flag remake is so clearly real that it's baffling Ubi hasn't just copped to its existence at this point. The AC account is hardly letting anything slip by engaging in a bit of social media bants over yet another leak.

Still, I do feel a bit bad for Matt Ryan (who was really quite good as OG Black Flag's beautifully Welsh protagonist): he gets an angry letter from the lawyers while others get a CJ meme.