This week, Fanatical celebrates a whole year of its 'Fantasyverse' initiative—basically a fancy name for their videogame bundles now being joined by comic, TTRPG, and book bundles. But, as the hobbits do in the Shire, it's the kind of birthday where there's presents for everyone, in the form of (you guessed it) a metric ton of new bundles.

On the gaming-relevant side of things, you can pick up:

A build-your-own Cyberpunk 2077 bundle that includes comics and a lore book.

A Mass Effect bundle that includes comics and three art books.

A Dragon Age bundle that includes comics, an art book, and two lore books.

A Halo bundle that includes comics, a making-of book, and a lore encyclopedia.

That's all digital-only, but as ever the value proposition is ridiculous. That Mass Effect bundle for example is just $9 for nearly $140 worth of stuff.

As I said when I wrote about Fanatical's recent Witcher comics bundle (still available, by the way), I think they're doing great work over there. The files are well-organised and easy to download, and it's a great way to get into the increasingly cost-effective hobby of reading comics digitally on your tablet.

Of this lot, my top pick would be the Dragon Age bundle. Though I haven't read the included comics, I think it's worth the $10 for the two World of Thedas books alone. They're wonderful setting guides for anyone who loves Dragon Age, full of interesting lore and gorgeous artwork—and I've long thought they'd be the perfect reference guide for running a tabletop campaign in Thedas.

Alongside these gaming offerings have come a ton of other comic bundles, and as the site's resident panel-obsessive, I'd be remiss if I didn't give them a nod too. There's one for IDW's Godzilla comics, which are a treat—it includes Half Century War, which is genuinely one of my favourite comics ever, and a surprisingly emotional trip for a story that's basically Moby Dick if the whale was a kaiju.

I'm also very fond of the modern run of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, with this bundle offering the whole first era before the recent soft reboot. It is missing a lot of the spin-offs and side stories, unfortunately. Recent Humble Bundles for the series have been a bit more complete, so it might be worth holding out for another one of those—but it is still excellent value for what you get.

There's also ones for Resident Alien, Star Trek, the best of Brian Michael Bendis, and more, but I'll stop there before I talk your ear off about trade paperbacks when I should be off writing about games.