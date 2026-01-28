One of the strangest point 'n' click adventures of the '90s is getting a modern 'restoration' for Steam, making it easily playable for the first time this century

The '90s were a great time to be a PC gamer, especially if you go in for weird shit. Some truly bizarre experiments emerged from the era, most of which I never got to play but faintly remember reading about in magazines. Whether it's the pomo ultraviolence of Harvester, the sickly roach simulator Bad Mojo, or Drowned God: Conspiracy of the Ages (which I'll let you Google yourself) the era's point 'n' click adventures have a lot of strange artefacts ripe for rediscovery.

If you're interested in oddities from the period you probably know Inscape as the publisher of the aforementioned Drowned God, but also Bad Day on the Midway, which was directed by members of surrealist rock troupe The Residents, and almost received a TV adaptation by—take a breath—David Lynch.

Inscape was a dab hand at sicko-friendly adventures in other words, which can probably be attributed to its proximity with the film and music worlds (it was funded by HBO and Warner Music Group). Which brings us to The Dark Eye. This 1995 point 'n' click adventure is based on the stories of Edgar Allan Poe, and features voice acting by writer and artist William S. Burroughs. But what's most striking is its unusually discomforting art style combining dream-like FMV claymation with the rudimentary, almost-realistic-but-not-quite 3D environments that make revisiting '90s videogames so fun.

Like so:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gmedia) (Image credit: Gmedia) (Image credit: Gmedia)

The Dark Eye includes adaptations of three Poe stories: The Tell-Tale Heart, The Cask of Amontillado, and Berenice. Burroughs provides narration, effectively acting as Poe. Thomas Dolby, a 1980s pop star best known for She Blinded Me With Science, provides the score.

According to publisher GMedia, very few changes have been made to The Dark Eye: when it becomes available on Steam later this year it'll be exactly the game it was in 1995, aspect ratio and all. Except for one crucial difference: instead of The Dark Eye, it's now called Edgar Allan Poe's Interactive Horror: 1995 Edition.

"Due to overlapping trademark registrations with other long-standing franchises in the market, we needed a fresh identity to ensure a smooth global distribution," the publisher said. "We chose a title that places the legendary author front and center."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That other long-standing franchise is likely the German tabletop game The Dark Eye, which has spawned several videogame adaptations over the years.

If you want to see what you're in for, here's a decent walkthrough. Spoilers, obviously: