Find Your Words will challenge you to develop connections without dialogue in a bright summer camp, and yes, it looks like you can birdwatch

Find Your Words is a laid-back adventure game which plans to offer a "short, cozy adventure about the joy of forging new connections". And after seeing its reveal trailer during the Wholesome Snack showcase, I can confirm it certainly looks like one of those games you'd play to completion and then cry your eyes out about. Though saying that, it might just be me: the trailer alone had me on the verge of tears.

In the reveal trailer, we're welcomed to the setting of a summer camp called Camp Pals and given a brief look at what to expect from a day there. While exploring, you'll meet a cast of unique characters to befriend, but unlike what we're used to in a lot of other games, it won't be as straightforward as going up and introducing yourself. This is where the game's premise of finding new ways to communicate with other characters rather than just relying on dialogue comes in.

Find Your Words Announcement Trailer | Wholesome Snack 2025 - YouTube Watch On

From what we've seen in the trailer, this includes using communication cards dictating actions like "play" and "dance", or developing bonds by completing tasks for new friends such as finding a missing charm. It looks like there are plenty of activities to complete while you explore the camp too, such as painting, playing at the beach, or learning to birdwatch which I am absolutely thrilled about.

However, there's a deeper story behind Find Your Words too. The game was developed by two fathers inspired by their non-speaking children and the journey they've gone on to find new means of communication, which certainly makes the trailer, and I imagine the game itself, a lot more personal.

Find Your Words doesn't have a release window yet, let alone a release date, but I know it'll be a game I pick up the very second it launches. I'm anticipating it'll have the same impact as A Short Hike, which stuck with me long after I played, and I can't wait to visit Camp Pals and make some friends for life.