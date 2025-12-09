Find Your Words will challenge you to develop connections without dialogue in a bright summer camp, and yes, it looks like you can birdwatch
Actions speak louder than words.
Find Your Words is a laid-back adventure game which plans to offer a "short, cozy adventure about the joy of forging new connections". And after seeing its reveal trailer during the Wholesome Snack showcase, I can confirm it certainly looks like one of those games you'd play to completion and then cry your eyes out about. Though saying that, it might just be me: the trailer alone had me on the verge of tears.
In the reveal trailer, we're welcomed to the setting of a summer camp called Camp Pals and given a brief look at what to expect from a day there. While exploring, you'll meet a cast of unique characters to befriend, but unlike what we're used to in a lot of other games, it won't be as straightforward as going up and introducing yourself. This is where the game's premise of finding new ways to communicate with other characters rather than just relying on dialogue comes in.
From what we've seen in the trailer, this includes using communication cards dictating actions like "play" and "dance", or developing bonds by completing tasks for new friends such as finding a missing charm. It looks like there are plenty of activities to complete while you explore the camp too, such as painting, playing at the beach, or learning to birdwatch which I am absolutely thrilled about.
However, there's a deeper story behind Find Your Words too. The game was developed by two fathers inspired by their non-speaking children and the journey they've gone on to find new means of communication, which certainly makes the trailer, and I imagine the game itself, a lot more personal.
Find Your Words doesn't have a release window yet, let alone a release date, but I know it'll be a game I pick up the very second it launches. I'm anticipating it'll have the same impact as A Short Hike, which stuck with me long after I played, and I can't wait to visit Camp Pals and make some friends for life.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.