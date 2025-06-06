Wildgate, the match-based Sea of Thieves in space from Mike Morhaime's new game company, launches this July
And there's an open beta on the way, too.
If there's one thing everyone loves, it's crewing a pirate ship and causing chaos with your friends. Putting that ship in space can only improve things—until you're vented into the vacuum at least. That's the logic behind Wildgate, the match-based space piracy game from ex-Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime's game company Dreamhaven, which revealed at today's Summer Game Fest that the Sea of Thieves-in-space game launches on July 22.
In Wildgate, you and your crew of fellow space pirates will race rival ships to be the first to claim the Artifact, a valuable relic drawing the galaxy's nastiest ne'er-do-wells to this treacherous sector full of life-threatening cosmic perils. And because your pirates, that race for the relic isn't a friendly one.
While you and your team can choose from different ships with varying levels of armor, maneuverability, and shields, they all share one thing: big spaceship guns. And you'll have to put them to good use as you attempt to shell your competitors to keep them from absconding with the Artifact. Or you can forego the cannons and board the enemy ships yourself, ripping them apart from the inside. Up to you.
There are other treasures to find throughout the sector, too—treasures like even bigger, better guns for you and your vessel. It's not a friendly business.
The release date wasn't the only Wildgate news that accompanied the Summer Game Fest trailer above. If you want to try Wildgate before you buy, you'll have your chance very soon: Wildgate's open beta launches next week during Steam Next Fest, and you'll be able to access it from the Wildgate Steam page. The open beta will run from June 9-16.
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
