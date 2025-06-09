Use watery powers to explore a fantastical desert in Fading Echo

Fading Echo Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Developer New Tales has revealed its upcoming action-adventure game Fading Echo, a game where you battle, explore, and puzzle your way across a "desert punk" world using powers of elemental water. The world of Corel is made of surreal landscapes on floating islands and casts you as One, "a young Legend on a quest to discover her past and secure her future."

Fading Echo has a pretty distinct visual style, mixing several shading and lighting techniques to make One's watery powers and the terrain look a bit flatter than the creatures that inhabit the world. It's a neat effect that does make Fading Echo stand out a bit from the pack.

That and the elements at work in this "elemental" world—which clearly aren't the classical four. You have... watery aether, lava, toxic waste, and corruption. Figuring out the interactions between the elements is part of the fast-paced, chain reaction-based combat system that you'll also use to solve puzzles by lining up elemental reactions in the right order.

"Use water as a weapon in all its forms. Seamlessly transform between liquid and human forms to navigate Corel’s surreal landscapes and battle its dangers. Dissolve into a droplet to slip through cracks and spread water across your surroundings, surge through tubes, crash down as a water bomb, or ascend in a vapor burst," describes developer New Tales.

New Echo will also feature the voice talents of famous voice actors and creators like Jasmine Bhullar, Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey, and Samantha Beart.

You can find Fading Echo on Steam.

