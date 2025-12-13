This '90s CG render-core 3D platformer is finally out in early access after 'five years of hermetic grinding' from its solo dev

Eternity Egg has surreal schmovement and an arresting art style.

Eternity Egg Protagonist surrounded by distortion and rainbow colors
(Image credit: USERLANDS)

Somewhere between the most saccharine dream and the gaudiest nightmare, there is Eternity Egg, a game that looks a bit like Cruelty Squad vomited on a promotional render for Nights Into Dreams. Taking after '90s CG imagery like those Bryce 3D renders⁠—you'll recognize the visuals if not the name⁠—its characters look to be assembled out of smooth birthday balloons in clashing colors.

The world around you is an abstract dreamscape of checker-patterned bedlam, but Eternity Egg has got my attention for more than the visuals, though. From what I can tell, beneath the surface awaits a world of schmovement—dynamic, skill-expressive maneuverability—the result of half a decade's work from solo developer Userlands.

As far as the game itself, it seems like a surprisingly technical 3D platformer that emphasizes what the developer calls "fast-paced kinematic movement." In the trailer, it's easy to spot all sorts of slide jumps, wall bounces, and pogo hops over obstacles—the sort of spice that makes the best platformers sing.

